Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Resistant and contagious BQ.1 sub-variant hits Thailand
As new strains of Covid are beginning to crop up in Thailand, the first infection of the highly resistant and contagious BQ.1 sub-variant has now been found in the kingdom. Ramathibodi Hospital’s Centre for Medical Genomics confirmed the presence of the sub-variant of the Omicron strain, which mutated from the BA.5 sub-variant.
In a post on Facebook, the centre cited authorities worldwide warning of a potential outbreak of this strain of Covid that is resistant to immunity. They shared information from the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data and said that in the United States the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have issued outbreak alerts for both BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.
The BQ.1 sub-variant now makes up 10% of all infections in the US, and it’s now been identified in Thailand. This new strain is particularly troublesome because it has a rapid doubling time, meaning that it spreads remarkably quickly. The strain also can evade many of the available prevention methods like vaccines and immunity, according to US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Anthony Fauci.
Scientist say that the antibodies created by having and recovering from another strain of the coronavirus may not be antibodies that can fight the BQ.1 sub-variant.
The antibody medications that are often employed to treat those infected with Covid may not be effective against these new strains. But there may be hope in a newer round of vaccines and antibody medications. Second-generation vaccines may battle the increase in viral load with better antibodies. If someone was vaccinated against BQ.1’s parent strain BA.5, that vaccine is likely more effective than an original immunisation. And a second-generation cocktail of antibody medication could help treat BQ.1 infections.
Thailand’s Centre for Medical Genomics is expecting that by the end of the year BQ.1 will overtake BA.5 as the dominant Covid strain in the country. The sub-variant spreads about 14% to 15% faster than the BA.2 and BA.5.2 strains. But there’s not yet full data on how it will affect death tolls or how severe infections may be.
Another Covid strain of concern, the XBB sub-variant, was confirmed in two people in Thailand so far. One was a 49 year old Thai woman coming back from Singapore while the other was a 60 year old foreign woman who had travelled from Hong Kong. Both had mild symptoms and were identified after an examination at the same hospital.
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New species of crab discovered in mountains of southern Thailand
A rogue official arrested for issuing ID cards to migrants
If you can’t stand the heat, don’t ask for a refund
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Israel reportedly scared Australia might recognise Palestinian state
Best places to watch Muay Thai Fights in Bangkok
Xi Jinping’s recipe for success – more of the same
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Mountain B victims demand investigation of state officials
Elderly monk starts barefoot journey around Thailand to raise money for hospital
Urgent: Phuket Flood Relief, calling for donations!
Resistant and contagious BQ.1 sub-variant hits Thailand
Locals search for missing crocs in northeast Thailand
Engaged – Japanese driver reverses into ancient privvy
5 captives brainwashed by transwoman’s cult, 15 more victims file complaints
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
3 men jailed for insulting PM Prayut & Deputy PM Prawit
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews21 hours ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Crime24 hours ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Crime2 days ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October