Drone and steady: Phuket police ready for flood and storm aid

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket Provincial Police announced their readiness to assist residents during floods and storms, employing modern equipment such as drones to aid those in need.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Sinlert Sukhum emphasised the importance of these preparations in an official report released yesterday, October 16.

Sinlert detailed that local police stations across Phuket have implemented various measures to ensure public safety during emergencies. These measures include deploying personnel, installing safety signs, and utilising communication tools. The addition of drones will enhance their capability to assist affected individuals effectively.

The announcement follows the arrival of flood-response equipment last Saturday, October 12. Sinlert, along with Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Wimon Pitakburapa and Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Phasakon Santhikun, was present during the unveiling of the new equipment. Heads of local police stations and patrol officers who will be operating the equipment also attended the event.

“Every police station is fully equipped to help manage and respond to disasters. The safety of officers helping people during these incidents is a priority, following the commander’s policy.”

The police are collaborating closely with other agencies to ensure seamless traffic flow during emergencies. They are also focusing on assisting vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and bedridden patients, to evacuate swiftly. Additionally, efforts are being made to prevent thefts from properties affected by the disasters, reported Phuket News.

“The goal is to work professionally and efficiently with other organisations to provide the best possible support during disasters.”

In related news, Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a request from the Ministry of Interior to allocate 3.04 billion baht (US$91 million) from the central budget to assist flood victims across the country. This decision, taken at the new Cabinet’s first weekly meeting, will provide financial relief to approximately 338,391 households affected by flooding since May, according to ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The financial aid will range from 5,000 to 9,000 baht (US$150 to 270) per household, depending on the duration of the flooding.