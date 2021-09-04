Phuket
Phuket Covid-19 passes 5,000 infections, bed occupancy up 5%
Covid-19 data for Phuket was fairly stable yesterday with no new deaths, no new international Sandbox travellers infected, and the total daily cases today were 242, just 7 more than yesterday. Those new infections pushed Phuket’s total number of infections since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 to surpass 5,000 today.
Statistically, the most drastic Covid-19 figure was the hospital bed occupancy rate, which despite Phuket authorities adding 104 new beds, still jumped over 5% to 76.33%, just a few points shy of the dreaded 80% threshold. Healthcare facilities have been adding hundreds of beds, nearly 600 over the past week to keep up with demand for newly infected patients.
Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.
TOTALS
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|TIME
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|DAILY
|Total new domestic daily cases
|242
|+7
|WEEKLY
|Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days
|1,566
|+33
|TOTAL
|Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below)
|5,014
|+242
|DEATHS
|Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3
|20
|0
ANTIGEN TEST KITS
People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests
|25
|-28
|People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket
|775
|-28
HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION
- 2,318: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 94 from yesterday
- 2,870: Total number of people released from medical care, up 127 from yesterday
|HOSPITAL BEDS
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|Total hospital beds in Phuket
|2,222
|+104
|Occupied hospital beds
|1,696
|+188
|Available hospital beds
|526
|-84
|Hospital bed occupancy rate
|76.33%
|+5.13%
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|DESIGNATION
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|RED PATIENTS
|severe Covid-19 infections
|34
|0
|YELLOW PATIENTS
|moderate Covid-19 infections
|316
|0
|GREEN PATIENTS
|mild Covid-19 symptoms
|592
|+41
ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET
The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:
- 85: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
- 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
- 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
- 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday
DAILY CASES THIS MONTH
|AUGUST
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|1
36
|2
32
|3
21
|4
65
|5
33
|6
40
|7
40
|8
81
|9
61
|10
37
|11
104
|12
33
|13
82
|14
109
|15
49
|16
50
|17
43
|18
89
|19
129
|20
101
|21
126
|22
124
|23
73
|24
156
|25
189
|26
169
|27
209
|28
210
|29
162
|30
256
|31
257
|SEPTEMBER 1
204
|2
235
|3
242
|4
COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION
Last night’s update did not include regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket districts, so this is the latest information as of September 2. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more data.
|Mueang Phuket
|Kathu
|Thalang
|
|
|
SOURCE: The Phuket News
