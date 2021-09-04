Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket Covid-19 passes 5,000 infections, bed occupancy up 5%

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Covid-19 infections in Phuket topped 5,000 total today, no new deaths. (via piqsels.com)

Covid-19 data for Phuket was fairly stable yesterday with no new deaths, no new international Sandbox travellers infected, and the total daily cases today were 242, just 7 more than yesterday. Those new infections pushed Phuket’s total number of infections since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 to surpass 5,000 today.

Statistically, the most drastic Covid-19 figure was the hospital bed occupancy rate, which despite Phuket authorities adding 104 new beds, still jumped over 5% to 76.33%, just a few points shy of the dreaded 80% threshold. Healthcare facilities have been adding hundreds of beds, nearly 600 over the past week to keep up with demand for newly infected patients.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 242 +7
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,566 +33
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 5,014 +242
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 20 0

 

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 25 -28
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 775 -28

 

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

  • 2,318: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 94 from yesterday
  • 2,870: Total number of people released from medical care, up 127 from yesterday
HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,222 +104
Occupied hospital beds 1,696 +188
Available hospital beds 526 -84
Hospital bed occupancy rate 76.33% +5.13%

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 316 0
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 592 +41

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 85: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

 

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST
SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY
1

36

 2

32

 3

21

 4

65

 5

33

 6

40

 7

40
8

81

 9

61

 10

37

 11

104

 12

33

 13

82

 14

109
15

49

 16

50

 17

43

 18

89

 19

129

 20

101

 21

126
22

124

 23

73

 24

156

 25

189

 26

169

 27

209

 28

210
29

162

 30

256

 31

257

 SEPTEMBER 1

204

 2

235

 3

242

 4

 

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Last night’s update did not include regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket districts, so this is the latest information as of September 2. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more data.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1,141 cases (+47)
    Phuket Town – 878 (+48)

    • Talad Yai 558, (+34)
    • Talad Neua 320 (+14)
  • Wichit – 409 (+14)
  • Chalong – 150 (+9)
  • Koh Kaew – 152 (+5)
  • Rawai – 191 (+1)
  • Karon – 53 (+2)
  • Kathu – 223 (+8)
  • Patong – 193 (+7)
  • Kamala – 58 (+2)
  • Cherng Talay – 270 (+6)
    Srisoonthorn – 256 (+11)
  • Thepkrasattri – 176 (+6)
  • Pa Khlok – 89 (+1)
  • Mai Khao – 57 (+6)
  • Sakhu – 27 (+6)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket30 seconds ago

Phuket Covid-19 passes 5,000 infections, bed occupancy up 5%
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, vaccines coming
Politics4 hours ago

PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
Sponsored1 day ago

A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand4 hours ago

The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 257 deaths, news briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Japan to donate 300,000 more AstraZeneca vaccines next week
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October
North East19 hours ago

British man Barry found 3 days after getting lost in forest
Crime19 hours ago

4.6 million methamphetamine pills found on som tam vendor turned smuggler
Crime20 hours ago

Gold shop robbed by officer from investigating police station
Bangkok22 hours ago

Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
Thailand22 hours ago

Digital vaccine certificates available on MorProm app… If you can figure it out
Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3 | Thaiger
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3
Guides23 hours ago

7 best indoor plants you can grow in Thailand
Guides23 hours ago

Top 5 places to visit in Lampang – Local Edition
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending