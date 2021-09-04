Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals

The daily numbers of Covid-19 infections in Thailand have remained steady around the 15,000 mark, a drop from the peak and recent daily totals well above 20,000 infections. Today’s 257 deaths still remains a high figure but is expected to ease over time.

Out of 1.26 million people infected in Thailand since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, over 1 million people have recovered from Covid-19 infections while about 155,000 are still receiving medical treatment and over 12,000 have died. The 20,351 people released from treatment outweighs the 15,942 new infections, a trend that has continued for 2 weeks now, and a vital figure that helps prevent overcrowding in hospitals.

A total of over 35 million people have received at least one vaccine at this point, with just shy of 25 million having one dose and about 9.7 million receiving 2 doses. An additional 600,000, mostly frontline medical workers, have received a 3rd dose or booster shot.

Regional:

Bangkok continues to lead infections in Thailand with 3,835 infections today, a figure that about doubles to 7270 when including the 5 surrounding provinces. In the North Uttaradit had the most infections with 62, As Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai reported 27 and 31 infections respectively. Nakhon Ratchasima, where yesterday police investigating a gold robbery discovered the thief was one of their officers, had the most Covid-19 infections in the Northeast with 296.

Chon Buri lead the East provinces with 955 infections, far higher than any other province, while in the West Ratchaburi had the most infections with 502 and Prachuap Khiri Khan had 130 infections as Hua Hin aims for an October 1 reopening. The South saw Surat Thani, home of the Samui Plus reopening, have 210 infections while Deep South province Narathiwat had the worst figures with 341 infections.

Other recent Covid-19 news:

The closely watched Phuket Covid-19 figures still hover at over 200 a day, with 242 infections being slightly lower than the record high of 257 cases seen just last Tuesday. There were no new deaths yesterday as well as no new Sandbox international travellers found to be infected. Now only 85 of the 26,400 Phuket Sandbox arrivals in the 2 months of the programme have been infected after arriving on the island. Restrictions for domestic travel to Phuket is easing despite the worrisome Covid-19 infections data.

Chon Buri saw 20 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday as well as 955 new cases, mostly in Muang, Si Racha, Bang Lamung and Sattahip, with nearly 300 of those cases spread between family members and 6 confirmed to be the result of attending parties. The Dark red province has seen 426 deaths total and 65,964 infections total, with 14,244 still receiving medical treatment.

Japan is donating another 300,000 AstraZeneca vaccines as well as 775 oxygen concentrators and equipment to help the cold storage supply chain for vaccine distribution. They have also earmarked over 2.2 billion baht for Covid-19 projects in cooperation with Thailand and the UN.

Thailand expects next month to begin receiving 10 million Pfizer vaccines per month and is instituting a program of 1 AstraZeneca dose and 1 Pfizer dose for vaccinations in October and beyond. They will also continue with the mix of 1 Sinovac shot and 1 AstraZeneca shot as there are 6 million more Sinovac vaccines in the delivery pipeline and between 7 and 13 million AstraZeneca doses planned each month.

Official COVID-19 update in Thailand for Saturday, 4 September 2021:

1,265,082 people infected (+15,942)

1,097,317 recovered (+20,351)

155,134 receiving treatment

12,631 deaths (+257)

Number of people who received vaccines 1st dose: 24,918,054 (+375,914) 2nd dose: 9,698,842 (+546,043) 3rd dose: 601,268 (+3,670) Total: 35,218,164



SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

