Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Daily national Covid-19 figures. (via NNT)

The daily numbers of Covid-19 infections in Thailand have remained steady around the 15,000 mark, a drop from the peak and recent daily totals well above 20,000 infections. Today’s 257 deaths still remains a high figure but is expected to ease over time.

Out of 1.26 million people infected in Thailand since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, over 1 million people have recovered from Covid-19 infections while about 155,000 are still receiving medical treatment and over 12,000 have died. The 20,351 people released from treatment outweighs the 15,942 new infections, a trend that has continued for 2 weeks now, and a vital figure that helps prevent overcrowding in hospitals.

A total of over 35 million people have received at least one vaccine at this point, with just shy of 25 million having one dose and about 9.7 million receiving 2 doses. An additional 600,000, mostly frontline medical workers, have received a 3rd dose or booster shot.

Regional:

Bangkok continues to lead infections in Thailand with 3,835 infections today, a figure that about doubles to 7270 when including the 5 surrounding provinces. In the North Uttaradit had the most infections with 62, As Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai reported 27 and 31 infections respectively. Nakhon Ratchasima, where yesterday police investigating a gold robbery discovered the thief was one of their officers, had the most Covid-19 infections in the Northeast with 296.

Chon Buri lead the East provinces with 955 infections, far higher than any other province, while in the West Ratchaburi had the most infections with 502 and Prachuap Khiri Khan had 130 infections as Hua Hin aims for an October 1 reopening. The South saw Surat Thani, home of the Samui Plus reopening, have 210 infections while Deep South province Narathiwat had the worst figures with 341 infections.

Other recent Covid-19 news:

  • The closely watched Phuket Covid-19 figures still hover at over 200 a day, with 242 infections being slightly lower than the record high of 257 cases seen just last Tuesday. There were no new deaths yesterday as well as no new Sandbox international travellers found to be infected. Now only 85 of the 26,400 Phuket Sandbox arrivals in the 2 months of the programme have been infected after arriving on the island. Restrictions for domestic travel to Phuket is easing despite the worrisome Covid-19 infections data.
  • Chon Buri saw 20 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday as well as 955 new cases, mostly in Muang, Si Racha, Bang Lamung and Sattahip, with nearly 300 of those cases spread between family members and 6 confirmed to be the result of attending parties. The Dark red province has seen 426 deaths total and 65,964 infections total, with 14,244 still receiving medical treatment.
  • Japan is donating another 300,000 AstraZeneca vaccines as well as 775 oxygen concentrators and equipment to help the cold storage supply chain for vaccine distribution. They have also earmarked over 2.2 billion baht for Covid-19 projects in cooperation with Thailand and the UN.
  • Thailand expects next month to begin receiving 10 million Pfizer vaccines per month and is instituting a program of 1 AstraZeneca dose and 1 Pfizer dose for vaccinations in October and beyond. They will also continue with the mix of 1 Sinovac shot and 1 AstraZeneca shot as there are 6 million more Sinovac vaccines in the delivery pipeline and between 7 and 13 million AstraZeneca doses planned each month.

 

Official COVID-19 update in Thailand for Saturday, 4 September 2021:

  • 1,265,082 people infected (+15,942)
  • 1,097,317 recovered (+20,351)
  • 155,134 receiving treatment
  • 12,631 deaths (+257)
  • Number of people who received vaccines
    • 1st dose: 24,918,054 (+375,914)
    • 2nd dose: 9,698,842 (+546,043)
    • 3rd dose: 601,268 (+3,670)
    • Total: 35,218,164

Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Griff1315
2021-09-04 15:22
The post Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, vaccines coming appeared first on Thaiger News. Sorry but this reads like a propaganda article put out by the government to show what a marvellous job they are doing. It doesn't read like an independent media organisation but…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket14 mins ago

Phuket Covid-19 passes 5,000 infections, bed occupancy up 5%
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals
Politics4 hours ago

PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
Sponsored1 day ago

A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand5 hours ago

The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 257 deaths, news briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Japan to donate 300,000 more AstraZeneca vaccines next week
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October
North East19 hours ago

British man Barry found 3 days after getting lost in forest
Crime20 hours ago

4.6 million methamphetamine pills found on som tam vendor turned smuggler
Crime20 hours ago

Gold shop robbed by officer from investigating police station
Bangkok22 hours ago

Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
Thailand22 hours ago

Digital vaccine certificates available on MorProm app… If you can figure it out
Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3 | Thaiger
Thailand23 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3
Guides23 hours ago

7 best indoor plants you can grow in Thailand
Guides23 hours ago

Top 5 places to visit in Lampang – Local Edition
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending