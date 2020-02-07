Austrian man dies in Patong condo fall | The Thaiger

Patong
Austrian man dies in Patong condo fall
A 68 year old Austrian man is dead after falling from his 12th floor condominium in Patong. His body was found at about 10 last night, on the ground outside the Patong Night Plaza condominium, where police say he lived alone.
According to his passport he entered Thailand on December 19 on a 90 day visa. Blood pressure diabetes medications were found in his room.
Medications for high blood pressure and diabetes were found in his room. Thai media media report police are investigating and gathering further evidence.
Authorities have notified the Austrian embassy of the death. The body has been sent to Patong Hospital for a postmortem examination. The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | MatichonKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Patong
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Bibi heads to Soi Bangla in Phuket’s seaside party town of Patong. She’s inquiring about Thai girls’ opinions, even the working girls in the clubs. Have they had experience with a foreign boyfriend? What about their foreign boyfriend experiences, good and bad? What are their expectations? Is it all about money or are the Thai women more romantic than the hackneyed ‘reputation’?
Some Thai, English and T’english, with sub-titles as Bibi hits the road with the Thaiger microphone.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Patong
Russian woman drowns in Patong
A 34 year old Russian woman drowned while swimming at Patong beach on Saturday. Lifeguards performed CPR on the woman before she was taken to Patong Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police, who were alerted at 9am.
Police say the woman, whose name was witheld pending notification of relatives, travelled with her boyfriend to Patong with the Pegas tour agency.
The pair had been taking turns swimming, one staying ashore to watch their belongings. The woman was just 30 metres from shore when she drowned.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
The 2019-nCoV coronavirus, the official name for the Wuhan or Novel Corononavirus, is resulting in dozens of high-season flights to Thai southern beach resorts being cancelled. The virus is already deemed an international public health emergency by the World Health Organisation.
“While Patong survived and thrived after SARS, the tsunami and a few army coups, this virus is stripping our hotels and the beach resort of tourists in a way we’ve never seen before. Whether it’s an over-reaction or real, the Chinese are almost gone and plenty of other tourists from around the world are cancelling. We are planning for the effects of this downturn to last for up to a year and we will see many smaller resorts go out of business.”
The quote from a well-known four-star resort GM, who asked not to be identified, is a stark reality for the seaside city resort badly hit by both real cancellations of flights onto the island, and an initial reaction from tourists who are simply cancelling or postponing their holidays to Phuket.
Surveying the scene on Phuket’s Patong Beach this week, The Nation was able to count tourists, “mainly from Europe and Russia, South Korea and Japan, sunbathing, swimming and tossing around frisbees”. There are also Chinese tourists still to be found on Phuket as well, many booking cruises around the Andaman Sea. Some of the Chinese spoken to during the week say they have been here since before the virus situation started to bite, other say they are extending their holidays whilst the situation evolves for fellow Chinese stuck in mainland China.
Whilst Phuket is far from deserted, let’s not over-dramatise the situation, the amount of tourists moving around the island, and anecdotal evidence from hoteliers and tourism operators, suggests that the island is seeing a large drop in the numbers it would have expected at this time of the year.
Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com, a leading regional hotel consultancy, checked the numbers.
“Looking at data from Wednesday, January 29, international passenger arrivals at Phuket airport dropped 32.95% compared to the same date in 2019. For the previous day, Tuesday the 28th, the shortfall was 29.80%.”
The Thaiger, visiting Phuket International Airport yesterday (Saturday) can report that the usually bustling terminal was palpably quiet with flimsy paper face masks adorning the faces of many arriving or departing passengers.
“Taking a broader look at Bangkok’s numbers for Suvarnabhumi Airport on January 29, overseas arrivals declined by 14.92%. Don Mueang, which is more regional focused, stepped back a whopping 32.63%.”
“Statistically, the hardest hit Thai airport is Chiang Mai, which experienced 48.89% loss of international arrivals on Wednesday (year-on-year) and is indicative of the destination’s reliance on inbound Chinese.”
Bill Barnett also noted that the past few weeks should have been the busiest time of the year for Chinese arrivals in Phuket.
“It’s important to know the year-on-year comparison actually does not tell the full story. In 2019 Chinese New Year was in February so last year’s numbers when compared to 2020 are not apple to apple given the annual holiday turbocharger occurred in January this year. Hence the CNY impact in January in the data above, if we consider the absence of the holiday boost, is even more profound than the percentages shown here.”
SOURCES: The Nation | c9hotelworks
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
No alcohol sales Saturday – Makha Bucha Day, February 8
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.
US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its ‘watchlist’ as a currency manipulator
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
No alcohol sales Saturday – Makha Bucha Day, February 8
1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO
Thai Health Minister apologises for his comments that ‘farang’ should be kicked out
Health minister says no travel ban
Drought disasters plague the nation
Kick foreigners, not wearing face-masks, out of Thailand – Minister
Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
Japan cruise ship virus cases triple to 61
Austrian man dies in Patong condo fall
Coronavirus UPDATE – 31,481 infections world-wide, the search for a cure
Tourist police make video to encourage “Chinese family”
Deputy village chief in trouble over racy Facebook photos
Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya
Coronavirus UPDATE: Thursday afternoon, 1,200+ patients now fully recovered
New bikes must meet Euro 4 emissions standards
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
Trending
- Thai Life2 mins ago
No alcohol sales Saturday – Makha Bucha Day, February 8
- Property3 days ago
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok food delivery riders demand legal protections
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai Lion Air offers Thais stuck in China free “Fly them back home” flights
- Krabi2 days ago
Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – Confirmed cases surpass 20,000
- Bangkok2 days ago
Best eateries in Bangkok’s Chinatown and beyond
- Opinion3 days ago
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.