Transport firm staff confesses to selling data to gang in Bangkok

A sophisticated operation involving the sale of personal data by a transport company employee to a criminal gang has been uncovered. The employee confessed to offering daily, weekly, and monthly data packages.

At the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phewan announced the results of an investigation into the Oreo gang yesterday, February 7 at 12.30pm. This followed the arrest of 16 year old Ratchapol, who was administering the sale of personal data to the gang. This led to links with 31 year old Wichai, who allegedly sold data from a well-known private transport company and hired Ratchapol to manage it, offering daily packages for 300 baht, weekly for 1,000 baht, and monthly for 2,500 baht.

Police Lieutenant General Trirong revealed that a search warrant was obtained from the Min Buri Criminal Court to inspect a house on Soi Sukhaphiban 5, Soi 5, Tharang subdistrict, Bang Khen district, Bangkok. This search uncovered two computers, two mobile phones, as well as evidence of personal data trade. Additionally, 1.8 grammes of crystal methamphetamine and a .38 calibre revolver with ammunition were found, leading to the seizure of these items and the suspect’s detention for questioning.

Wichai initially admitted to selling personal data through daily, weekly, and monthly packages, allowing customers to select their preferred package and receive a link to access the data. The links were set to expire based on the chosen package. Wichai did not provide any further information on the personal data. The police have reached out to the private transport company involved but have yet to receive a response. If the company remains unresponsive, charges may be considered, reported KhaoSod.

In addition, the cyber police submitted requests to gaming companies to block games with violent content. This initiative aims to prevent adolescents and players from translating in-game violence into real-life actions. The public is encouraged to report violent games to the cyber police at any time.