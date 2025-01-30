Illegal work hub: 17 foreigners arrested in island raids

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Police in Surat Thani have swooped on illegal foreign workers across three of Thailand’s most popular tourist islands, arresting 17 foreign nationals and one Thai citizen in a sweeping immigration raid this week.

Led by Surat Thani immigration officers, police, and local officials, the raids targeted Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Ko Tao, following reports of foreigners running unregistered nurseries, working without permits, overstaying visas, and other immigration offences, according to Police Colonel Naruewat Phutthawiro, head of the provincial immigration office.

Advertisements

“The operation was in line with a directive from national police chief Kittharath Punpetch to crack down on foreigners entering Thailand on tourist visas but working illegally.”

On Koh Samui, a British national and a Lao national were arrested separately, one for overstaying a visa and the other for illegal entry.

On Koh Pha Ngan, officers detained 12 foreign nationals, including five Russians, two Ukrainians, and five Myanmar nationals. Charges included operating an unauthorised private school, running an illegal nursery, working without permits, and hiring undocumented migrants.

On Koh Tao, three Myanmar nationals were caught working illegally, while a Thai citizen was arrested for operating an illegal nursery and employing undocumented workers.

The operation, dubbed “Operation X-Ray,” was a coordinated effort to root out illegal employment practices on the islands.

Advertisements

With more arrests expected, police have vowed to tighten immigration enforcement, ensuring that tourists don’t abuse their visas to take jobs from locals, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, a beauty salon in Bangkok catering to Chinese tourists was raided, leading to the arrest of six hairdressers from China and Myanmar. The Chinese owner fled the scene.

Police General Kittirat Phanpet, the national police chief, ordered measures to address the issue of foreigners breaking the law and to prepare for the High Season.

Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueka-am, the tourism police commander, along with Police Major General Pongsayam Meekhantong, deputy commander, issued an urgent order on January 24 to crack down on illegal foreign workers and crimes affecting the tourism industry.