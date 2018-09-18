Phuket
70 monkeys back home at Khao To Sae after steralisation
PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office
70 monkeys have been released back at Khao To Sae. Five days ago they were captured on the popular tourist hill overlooking Phuket Town and taken for sterilisation. This is Stage Two in a program by Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation officials to reduce the number of Macaques living in areas around Phuket frequented by tourists.
In Stage One, captured and sterilized monkeys were repatriated to Koh Payu, a small island off Phuket.
129 macaques were captured on September 13 at Khao To Sae in Rassada.
Read more about the capture of the monkeys HERE.
A total of 250 monkeys at Khao To Sae and Khao Rang have been targeted for sterilisation in Stage Two before being released back to the wild.
The start of the monkey sterilisation process began on June 12 after public meetings agreed that the island’s monkeys, in the public ‘hot’ zones, needed to be sterilised and re-homed in a systematic program.
The release of the monkeys provided a great photo opportunity for tourists visiting the hill today.
