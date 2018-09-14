129  Phuket monkeys caught for sterilisation

PHOTOS: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area

129 southern long-tailed macaques have been captured (September 13) at Khao To Sae in Rassada for sterlisation.

The start of the monkey sterilisation process began on June 12 after public meetings agreed that the island’s monkeys, in the public ‘hot’ zones, needed to be sterilised and re-homed in a systematic program.

Stage One to capture, sterilise and release some of the excess monkey population around Phuket was a great success.

Yesterday (September 13) a team of officers from the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang took 129 southern long-tailed macaques, which had been captured at Khao To Sae, to the Non-Hunting Area for sterilsation before releasing them back to the wild.

