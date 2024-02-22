Thai man arrested for selling rare macaques on Facebook

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A Thai man was apprehended in the Na Yong district of Trang yesterday for allegedly peddling macaques on Facebook.

The operation, led by officers from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, uncovered a live macaque stashed inside 26 year old Wutthichai Tunrat’s pickup truck.

Wutthichai faces serious charges including trading protected wildlife without permission and illegal possession of wild animals.

The crackdown came after authorities received a tip-off about macaques being illicitly sold on the Khon Rak Ling Kang Khuen Maphrao (Macaques Climbing Coconut Tree Lovers) Facebook page, with each animal priced at a staggering 2,500 baht.

An undercover police officer, disguised as a buyer, engaged with the suspect online and arranged a meeting on Na Yong-Yan Ta Khao Road. As Wutthichai arrived to deliver the macaque, expecting an easy payday, law enforcement swooped in for the arrest, reported Bangkok Post.

Under interrogation, the alleged trafficker admitted to possessing the animal but failed to furnish any legal documentation. He claimed to have stumbled upon the macaque in a forest, conveniently forgetting the legal ramifications of selling protected wildlife.

In related news, in a bid to tackle the escalating monkey mayhem in Lop Buri, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) teamed up with local authorities, unleashing a joint effort aimed at disciplining, relocating, and sterilising the troublesome urban macaques.

The historic Phra Prang Sam Yot temple in Mueang district has become a battleground for the bustling macaque population, notorious for raiding local communities and harassing visitors. To combat this menace, a memorandum of understanding was inked today, sealing the partnership between the department, Lop Buri municipality, and the provincial livestock development office.

In other news, the Phuket vice governor chaired a meeting on January 23 to discuss the issue of trespassing on Khao Toh Sae, Phuket, and the increasing cases of macaques attacking tourists and locals alike.