Thaksin returns home from prison with EM bracelet after parole release

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 11, 2026, 9:47 AM
184 1 minute read
Thaksin returns home from prison with EM bracelet after parole release | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Former Thai Prime Minister (PM), Thaksin Shinawatra, was released from Khlong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok with electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet this morning, May 11, and returned to his family home.

Speculation about Thaksin’s release had circulated on Thai social media since April. The former PM was sentenced to a year in prison following his controversial stay at Police General Hospital in Bangkok after his return from the self-exile.

According to reports, Thaksin qualified for parole due to several factors considered under correctional regulations, including his age, underlying health conditions, previous contributions to the country, and good behaviour while in prison.

His name was subsequently included on a list of inmates approved for release after serving two-thirds of their sentence, in line with Thai law.

Thaksin released on parole
Photo via ThaiRath

Despite his release, Thaksin remains subject to parole conditions. He is required to report to officials as scheduled and wear an EM bracelet for four months. His parole period is expected to conclude in September.

At around 7.40am today, Thaksin emerged from Khlong Prem Central Prison wearing a white shirt and long jeans. The bracelet had reportedly been put on him before his release, but it could not be clearly seen under his long trousers.

Prison guards and correctional officials were stationed around the entrance as family members waited to receive him. A group of former politicians and Red Shirt supporters also gathered nearby.

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Upon leaving the prison, Thaksin embraced his children and grandchildren before accepting flowers from supporters. Members of the Red Shirt group repeatedly chanted, “We love Thaksin,” as he greeted people gathered outside the facility.

Thaksin returns home from prison
Photo via ThaiRath

Thaksin then made his way through the crowd and entered a Mercedes-Benz waiting outside the prison. He briefly lowered the vehicle window and waved to supporters and journalists who had gathered to photograph the former prime minister before the vehicle departed the area.

ThaiRath later reported that Thaksin arrived at his residence, Ban Chan Songla, at around 9am. Additional supporters were reportedly waiting outside the property to welcome him home following his release.

Speaking briefly to supporters outside the residence, Thaksin said, “Just went for a seclusion. Now I can’t remember anything.”

He also told supporters that he remained in good health following his release.

Paetongtarn and Thaksin
Photo via Instagram/@ingshin21

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 11, 2026, 9:47 AM
184 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.