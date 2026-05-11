Thaksin returns home from prison with EM bracelet after parole release

Former Thai Prime Minister (PM), Thaksin Shinawatra, was released from Khlong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok with electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet this morning, May 11, and returned to his family home.

Speculation about Thaksin’s release had circulated on Thai social media since April. The former PM was sentenced to a year in prison following his controversial stay at Police General Hospital in Bangkok after his return from the self-exile.

According to reports, Thaksin qualified for parole due to several factors considered under correctional regulations, including his age, underlying health conditions, previous contributions to the country, and good behaviour while in prison.

His name was subsequently included on a list of inmates approved for release after serving two-thirds of their sentence, in line with Thai law.

Despite his release, Thaksin remains subject to parole conditions. He is required to report to officials as scheduled and wear an EM bracelet for four months. His parole period is expected to conclude in September.

At around 7.40am today, Thaksin emerged from Khlong Prem Central Prison wearing a white shirt and long jeans. The bracelet had reportedly been put on him before his release, but it could not be clearly seen under his long trousers.

Prison guards and correctional officials were stationed around the entrance as family members waited to receive him. A group of former politicians and Red Shirt supporters also gathered nearby.

Upon leaving the prison, Thaksin embraced his children and grandchildren before accepting flowers from supporters. Members of the Red Shirt group repeatedly chanted, “We love Thaksin,” as he greeted people gathered outside the facility.

Thaksin then made his way through the crowd and entered a Mercedes-Benz waiting outside the prison. He briefly lowered the vehicle window and waved to supporters and journalists who had gathered to photograph the former prime minister before the vehicle departed the area.

ThaiRath later reported that Thaksin arrived at his residence, Ban Chan Songla, at around 9am. Additional supporters were reportedly waiting outside the property to welcome him home following his release.

Speaking briefly to supporters outside the residence, Thaksin said, “Just went for a seclusion. Now I can’t remember anything.”

He also told supporters that he remained in good health following his release.