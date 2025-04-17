Teen shot dead during Songkran in Phichit province

A 16 year old vocational student was shot and killed after stopping his motorcycle to urinate on Khao Tang Road in Phichit province. The incident occurred around 11.30pm, yesterday, April 16, during the final day of Songkran celebrations, leaving his friends in shock.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthaporn Netyim, Deputy Inspector at Mueang Phichit Police Station, received reports of a seriously injured teenager from a firearm at a curve in Khlong Khachen subdistrict, Mueang district. Along with Police Colonel Luk Ratanathavorn, the investigation team, and emergency services, they rushed to the scene.

The teenager, from Nong Pla Lai subdistrict in Wang Sai Phun district, sustained serious gunshot wounds to his right ribcage and arm. His Yamaha motorcycle was found toppled by the roadside, surrounded by distressed friends who had been celebrating Songkran with him. Despite being swiftly transported to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Interviews with the group revealed that they had been enjoying the Songkran festivities on Khao Tang Road, a popular spot for local gatherings on the festival’s final day known as Wan Lai. On their way home, the victim stopped at a bend on the bypass road, known as Khong Moo Noi, to urinate when a group of young people approached and opened fire before fleeing.

Pol. Col. Luk stated that the deceased had been celebrating Songkran with friends on Khao Tang Road before the incident occurred. Police have identified the assailants and are in the process of apprehending them for questioning, reported KhaoSod.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, pending further investigation to determine whether it was a targeted attack or related to any previous conflicts, reported KhaoSod.

