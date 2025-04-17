Teen shot dead during Songkran in Phichit province

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 17, 2025
54 1 minute read
Teen shot dead during Songkran in Phichit province
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 16 year old vocational student was shot and killed after stopping his motorcycle to urinate on Khao Tang Road in Phichit province. The incident occurred around 11.30pm, yesterday, April 16, during the final day of Songkran celebrations, leaving his friends in shock.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthaporn Netyim, Deputy Inspector at Mueang Phichit Police Station, received reports of a seriously injured teenager from a firearm at a curve in Khlong Khachen subdistrict, Mueang district. Along with Police Colonel Luk Ratanathavorn, the investigation team, and emergency services, they rushed to the scene.

The teenager, from Nong Pla Lai subdistrict in Wang Sai Phun district, sustained serious gunshot wounds to his right ribcage and arm. His Yamaha motorcycle was found toppled by the roadside, surrounded by distressed friends who had been celebrating Songkran with him. Despite being swiftly transported to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Interviews with the group revealed that they had been enjoying the Songkran festivities on Khao Tang Road, a popular spot for local gatherings on the festival’s final day known as Wan Lai. On their way home, the victim stopped at a bend on the bypass road, known as Khong Moo Noi, to urinate when a group of young people approached and opened fire before fleeing.

Related Articles

Pol. Col. Luk stated that the deceased had been celebrating Songkran with friends on Khao Tang Road before the incident occurred. Police have identified the assailants and are in the process of apprehending them for questioning, reported KhaoSod.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, pending further investigation to determine whether it was a targeted attack or related to any previous conflicts, reported KhaoSod.

Teen shot dead during Songkran in Phichit province | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a Thai man was injured by gunfire to his hand and leg after accidentally triggering an animal trap while entering a forest to relieve himself in Nakhon Ratchasima province, located in the Isaan region.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman gives birth on street, leaves newborn to die to celebrate Songkran Bangkok News

Thai woman gives birth on street, leaves newborn to die to celebrate Songkran

28 seconds ago
Teen shot dead during Songkran in Phichit province Crime News

Teen shot dead during Songkran in Phichit province

13 minutes ago
Kind act turns Buriram woman into lottery millionaire Thailand News

Kind act turns Buriram woman into lottery millionaire

23 minutes ago
Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery Thailand News

Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery

31 minutes ago
Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery Thailand News

Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery

43 minutes ago
Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river Thailand News

Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river

54 minutes ago
Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life Pattaya News

Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life

1 hour ago
German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing Thailand News

German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing

1 hour ago
Booze, bruises &#038; bottle blues: Pattaya beach bum clobbers tourist Pattaya News

Booze, bruises & bottle blues: Pattaya beach bum clobbers tourist

1 hour ago
Trash island no more! Koh Larn&#8217;s rubbish crisis nears fiery end Pattaya News

Trash island no more! Koh Larn’s rubbish crisis nears fiery end

2 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in tragic hit-and-run on Bangkok overpass Bangkok News

Motorcyclist dies in tragic hit-and-run on Bangkok overpass

2 hours ago
Drunk Chinese tourist crashes, pukes, passes out in Pattaya Pattaya News

Drunk Chinese tourist crashes, pukes, passes out in Pattaya

2 hours ago
DSI digs deeper into deadly ‘pancake’ Bangkok building collapse Bangkok News

DSI digs deeper into deadly ‘pancake’ Bangkok building collapse

2 hours ago
Weather alert: April showers to batter Bangkok and beyond Thailand Weather Updates

Weather alert: April showers to batter Bangkok and beyond

2 hours ago
Phuket’s buffalo orange gets GI push to juice up global fame Phuket News

Phuket’s buffalo orange gets GI push to juice up global fame

3 hours ago
Thailand eyes LNG import deal with US to ease trade tensions Thailand News

Thailand eyes LNG import deal with US to ease trade tensions

18 hours ago
Man stabbed during Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom Thailand News

Man stabbed during Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom

18 hours ago
Khao Yai landslide injures 2 Filipinas, waterfall trail closed Thailand News

Khao Yai landslide injures 2 Filipinas, waterfall trail closed

18 hours ago
Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran Thailand News

Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran

18 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists Pattaya News

Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists

19 hours ago
Park ranger dies retrieving tourist&#8217;s phone in Kanchanaburi cave Thailand News

Park ranger dies retrieving tourist’s phone in Kanchanaburi cave

19 hours ago
Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued Thailand News

Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued

19 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025 Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025

19 hours ago
Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up Pattaya News

Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up

19 hours ago
Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties Bangkok News

Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 17, 2025
54 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery

Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery

31 minutes ago
Thailand video news | Thai ranger drowns retrieving tourist’s phone in flooded cave, Landslide injures two Filipinas on Khao Yai waterfall trail

Thailand video news | Thai ranger drowns retrieving tourist’s phone in flooded cave, Landslide injures two Filipinas on Khao Yai waterfall trail

31 minutes ago
Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery

Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery

43 minutes ago
Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river

Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river

54 minutes ago