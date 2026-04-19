Salon owner beats man to death with pestle in Nonthaburi

A 58 year old Nonthaburi hair salon owner beat a young man to death with a pestle following a monetary dispute, in a killing now classified as premeditated rather than self-defence.

Jirawat, known as Ek, fatally struck 26 year old Thiti, known as Tee, inside his salon. Ek initially claimed the killing was in self-defence, but investigators have since rejected that account.

On April 18, at Wat Si Rattanaram in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, 28 year old Pakawat, known as Ta, attended Thiti’s funeral rites and spoke to reporters about his connection to the case.

Pakawat said he first became involved on April 11, when he visited the salon and Ek asked if he knew someone named Tee. Once Ek provided a description, Pakawat recognised the person as his friend, also known as Ang among their circle. Ek asked Pakawat to pass along a message: Tee should collect a phone left behind by a woman named Ked. Pakawat photographed the phone and its receipt to pass on later.

The following day, Ek called Pakawat, who missed the call but called back. Ek asked if Pakawat had seen Tee. He had not, but said he would pass the message when he did. On April 14, during Songkran celebrations, Pakawat ran into Thiti and relayed the message. Thiti did not say when he would collect the phone, and the two did not speak again after that.

After learning of Thiti’s death, Pakawat expressed deep regret, saying he would never have passed along the message had he known what would follow.

Pakawat also pushed back on claims made by Ek that Thiti was involved in drug use or owed money. He said Thiti was neither a drug user nor in any financial dealings with Ek.

Pakawat described Ek as a seemingly devout man who regularly took part in religious activities, with no apparent signs of violent behaviour. He and other locals had frequently visited the salon and were shocked upon seeing footage of the attack. The video showed Thiti pleading for his life before the blows continued.

On the question of the woman named Ked, Pakawat said he did not know whether she would have been targeted had she been present. He noted that on the day of the haircut, Ek mentioned he had personally taken Ked home.

Ek now faces serious charges as the investigation continues, reported KhaoSod.