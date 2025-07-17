Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source

In response to community complaints regarding a significant water source, an investigation has been initiated by local officials. Pattaya officials have launched an investigation into oil and grease pollution discovered in drainage near a local restaurant

Concerns were raised about a drainage pipe situated near a popular cycling spot opposite a well-frequented restaurant, close to the Hot Two Point intersection on Phonpraphanimit Road 34. Upon examination, a noticeable amount of oil and grease was found floating on the water surface at the pipe’s outlet, emitting an unpleasant smell akin to wastewater.

This has led to suspicions of unlawful discharge of untreated wastewater into the public reservoir. The area affected is located between Nongprue Municipality and Pong Subdistrict Municipality.

Yesterday, July 16, Winai Inpitak, Mayor of Nong Prue Municipality, and Anucha Phiarjai, Mayor of Pong Subdistrict Municipality, inspected the site together. Initial observations confirmed that the location is under the jurisdiction of Nong Prue Municipality.

Accompanied by Nujarin Palachot, Director of the Public Health and Environment Division, and Beikchai Nilpanan, Director of the Sanitary Engineering Division, along with other officials, the team conducted a thorough on-site assessment.

Nujarin Palachot highlighted that the investigation would focus on nearby businesses, as only a limited number operate in the vicinity. She remarked on the visible presence of oil and grease on the water, alongside an unusual smell not typical of normal rainwater runoff.

Officials suspect that certain businesses may be illegally releasing wastewater through the drainage system.

Efforts are being made to trace the drainage network to ascertain whether businesses have the necessary permits for system connections or have installed the required wastewater treatment facilities.

Should any violations be discovered, immediate actions will be taken, including issuing orders to stop discharges. Civil engineers will further inspect the drainage infrastructure to identify unauthorised connections.

Nongprue Municipality has instructed all nearby businesses to halt wastewater discharge into the drainage system until a comprehensive quality assessment of treated wastewater is conducted. Should the water quality not meet the required standards, businesses will be mandated to implement corrective measures promptly.

The municipality is committed to speeding up the investigation to ensure compliance, aiming to safeguard the reservoir’s environmental integrity and public health. Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues, reported The Pattaya News.