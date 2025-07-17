Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source

Officials trace source as wastewater spread into public drainage system

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
58 2 minutes read
Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In response to community complaints regarding a significant water source, an investigation has been initiated by local officials. Pattaya officials have launched an investigation into oil and grease pollution discovered in drainage near a local restaurant

Concerns were raised about a drainage pipe situated near a popular cycling spot opposite a well-frequented restaurant, close to the Hot Two Point intersection on Phonpraphanimit Road 34. Upon examination, a noticeable amount of oil and grease was found floating on the water surface at the pipe’s outlet, emitting an unpleasant smell akin to wastewater.

This has led to suspicions of unlawful discharge of untreated wastewater into the public reservoir. The area affected is located between Nongprue Municipality and Pong Subdistrict Municipality.

Yesterday, July 16, Winai Inpitak, Mayor of Nong Prue Municipality, and Anucha Phiarjai, Mayor of Pong Subdistrict Municipality, inspected the site together. Initial observations confirmed that the location is under the jurisdiction of Nong Prue Municipality.

Accompanied by Nujarin Palachot, Director of the Public Health and Environment Division, and Beikchai Nilpanan, Director of the Sanitary Engineering Division, along with other officials, the team conducted a thorough on-site assessment.

Nujarin Palachot highlighted that the investigation would focus on nearby businesses, as only a limited number operate in the vicinity. She remarked on the visible presence of oil and grease on the water, alongside an unusual smell not typical of normal rainwater runoff.

Officials suspect that certain businesses may be illegally releasing wastewater through the drainage system.

Related Articles
Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Efforts are being made to trace the drainage network to ascertain whether businesses have the necessary permits for system connections or have installed the required wastewater treatment facilities.

Should any violations be discovered, immediate actions will be taken, including issuing orders to stop discharges. Civil engineers will further inspect the drainage infrastructure to identify unauthorised connections.

Nongprue Municipality has instructed all nearby businesses to halt wastewater discharge into the drainage system until a comprehensive quality assessment of treated wastewater is conducted. Should the water quality not meet the required standards, businesses will be mandated to implement corrective measures promptly.

The municipality is committed to speeding up the investigation to ensure compliance, aiming to safeguard the reservoir’s environmental integrity and public health. Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
NBTC to revise mobile tariffs, cheaper packages under 240 baht Thailand News

NBTC to revise mobile tariffs, cheaper packages under 240 baht

4 minutes ago
Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source Pattaya News

Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source

9 minutes ago
Boom in the bin: Hua Hin rocked by live grenade and C4 find Hua Hin News

Boom in the bin: Hua Hin rocked by live grenade and C4 find

19 minutes ago
Phuket tourism revenue set to rise 10% amid European off-season surge Phuket News

Phuket tourism revenue set to rise 10% amid European off-season surge

26 minutes ago
Pattaya cops rescue Russians with highway bike push Pattaya News

Pattaya cops rescue Russians with highway bike push

33 minutes ago
Thai firms face US tariffs amid trade war challenges Business News

Thai firms face US tariffs amid trade war challenges

40 minutes ago
Phuket governor wins top honour for anti-drug crusade Phuket News

Phuket governor wins top honour for anti-drug crusade

49 minutes ago
Thai transgender hairdresser asked for HIV test after client&#8217;s pimple bursts Thailand News

Thai transgender hairdresser asked for HIV test after client’s pimple bursts

56 minutes ago
Thai drug traffickers arrested in Myanmar, bounty 2.5 million baht Crime News

Thai drug traffickers arrested in Myanmar, bounty 2.5 million baht

1 hour ago
Ubon manhunt after machete attack leaves girl, 4, blind Thailand News

Ubon manhunt after machete attack leaves girl, 4, blind

1 hour ago
Teenagers steal 600 baht from gas station in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Teenagers steal 600 baht from gas station in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Bang out of order! Teen tearaways caught with grenades in Phuket Phuket News

Bang out of order! Teen tearaways caught with grenades in Phuket

1 hour ago
Chai Nat woman wins big with 30 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Chai Nat woman wins big with 30 million baht lottery jackpot

2 hours ago
Husband&#8217;s violent assault on wife in Samut Sakhon sparks outrage Crime News

Husband’s violent assault on wife in Samut Sakhon sparks outrage

2 hours ago
Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery Thailand News

Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery

2 hours ago
Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft Thailand News

Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft

2 hours ago
Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul Chiang Mai Travel

Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul

2 hours ago
Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video)

2 hours ago
UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist Phuket News

UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist

3 hours ago
Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin &#8216;brew-tally&#8217; hidden Phuket News

Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin ‘brew-tally’ hidden

3 hours ago
Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video) Bangkok News

Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video)

3 hours ago
Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys Thailand News

Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys

3 hours ago
AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route Bangkok News

AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route

3 hours ago
Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand Thailand News

Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand

3 hours ago
Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video) Thailand News

Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video)

4 hours ago
Environment NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
58 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x