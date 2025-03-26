Mysterious pipe near Pattaya beach sparks pollution concerns

A mysterious pipe emerging from the sea near Wong Amat Beach in Naklua has raised alarm among locals, prompting an investigation by Pattaya’s City Hall complaints division.

The issue, which has been brewing for some time, has stirred a mix of reactions from residents, some praising the swift response, while others remain frustrated at the delay in addressing the matter.

“The problem was addressed swiftly,” said one resident, while another voiced their frustration, saying, “It has been there for ages, and only now have they started looking into it.”

The pipe’s mysterious appearance has sparked concerns that it could be an illegal drainage system dumping untreated wastewater into the sea.

Some locals speculated that the pipe might be leaking wastewater from nearby homes.

One resident suggested, “It might be wastewater from nearby homes that’s been buried and is now leaking into the ocean,” while others pointed out that such issues had been reported previously, but no action was taken.

“I reported it to local authorities before, but nothing has been done about it,” another resident complained.

Beyond the pipe, some locals are also voicing their dissatisfaction with the state of Pattaya’s infrastructure.

“The potholes on Second Road are worse than a pancake griddle,” one person said, urging local government officials to tackle broader problems affecting the area.

The situation has ignited a debate on social media, with many calling for stricter environmental regulations to prevent further pollution of Pattaya’s beaches and seas, reported Pattaya Mail.

One concerned local stated, “There needs to be more serious action to ensure the safety and cleanliness of our environment for both locals and tourists.”

Despite the ongoing investigation, a sense of scepticism lingers among some residents, who feel that the authorities might not take effective action unless the issue garners more media attention.

As the investigation continues, the pressure mounts for authorities to take concrete steps to resolve the matter and ensure the health of Pattaya’s coastline.