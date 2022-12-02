Connect with us

Thailand

Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand

Published

 on 

Locals in Lop Buri province in central Thailand – famous for its out-of-control monkey population – are begging tourists to stop giving monkeys cigarettes.

Monkey lovers in Lop Buri were saddened to see a clip circulating on social media in which a visitor to the city flicked a lit cigarette to a monkey.

In the clip, the innocent monkey picked up the cigarette by the lit end and burned itself, wincing in pain. The cigarette owner erupted with laughter at the monkey’s expense.

Pong, a merchant in front of Phra Prang Sam Yot temple, said he can’t understand how someone could do this to a little monkey. “Don’t they feel pain?” he asked about the cigarette pushers.

Pong advised tourists not to bully Lop Buri’s monkeys. If you annoy the monkeys too much, they will respond according to their natural instincts, and the results won’t be pretty, warned Pong. Lop Buri’s monkeys are known for their violence, after all.

He advised tourists to come with love and kindness and only give monkeys things that are appropriate.

Oi, a local woman who “loves monkeys like her own family,” says she has lived among macaques her entire life…

“When I saw the clip, I had tears in my eyes. These people have no conscience or compassion for animals.”

Giving cigarettes to monkeys is dangerous for people, too, warned Oi.

“You could cause more damage than you expect. What if the monkey brought the cigarette onto the roof of one of the old wooden houses that surround the city? What will happen then?”

If you’re a cigarette smoker, make sure to dispose of your cigarettes properly when in Lop Buri and ensure they are fully stubbed out when you throw them away.

Lop Buri’s monkeys deserve a break. After depending on tourists for food their whole lives, many began to starve during the Covid-19 pandemic and turned to petty crime to survive.

Then, just when tourists started returning, news of the monkeypox epidemic came as another blow to Lop Buri’s monkeys. Despite monkeypox being spread through humans, and there are hardly any cases at all in Thailand, Lop Buri’s monkeys began to starve once more due to monkeypox fear.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand14 mins ago

Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
Thailand15 mins ago

World Cup broadcasting soap opera drama rumbles on
Transport30 mins ago

Thai Vietjet plans new routes to China, India, Japan, Vietnam
Sponsored7 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Crime1 hour ago

Police arrest weight loss pill executive for causing 4 deaths in Thailand
Phang Nga1 hour ago

Phang Nga officials find more leatherback turtle eggs
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai AirAsia Melbourne and Sydney connections take to the air
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve
Medical2 hours ago

Resurgence of AIDS in Thailand overshadows UNAIDS summit
Phuket2 hours ago

Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Food3 hours ago

Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Crime3 hours ago

New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
Hot News3 hours ago

Family of man who died after a hair transplant warns others to avoid cowboy clinics
Pattaya4 hours ago

Ladyboys steal Russian tourist’s gold necklace in Pattaya, Thailand
Hot News5 hours ago

7-Eleven stores introduce digital govt service channel for Thais
Thailand5 hours ago

Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending