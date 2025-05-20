Dead tide: Mystery man washed up on Pattaya Beach

Grim discovery as body washes ashore amid spate of drownings in Thai tourist hotspots

Picture courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A chilling mystery is unfolding in Pattaya after the body of an unidentified man was found washed up on the sand late Sunday morning, just weeks after two similar tragedies struck Phuket.

The victim, believed to be aged between 30 and 40, was discovered face down on Pattaya Beach opposite Soi 13, dressed in a black T-shirt with foreign writing and denim shorts.

Officials say a preliminary inspection showed injuries to his right eyelid and cheekbone, with blood around the nose and mouth and foam at the lips, raising suspicions of possible drowning or foul play. A mobile phone found in his possession has been seized as evidence.

The alarm was first raised by a local speedboat operator who reported seeing a body floating offshore. Pattaya’s Marine Disaster Prevention Division launched a search, and the man was later found washed ashore.

Police have sent the body for a full autopsy at Pattaya Patthamakhun Hospital to determine the exact cause of death, while efforts continue to identify him, the Pattaya Mail reported.

Beach of grief

The discovery adds to a string of tragedies hitting Thailand’s tourist beaches this month.

In Phuket, Australian holidaymaker Anthony John Heathcote, was found dead on May 10 after vanishing two days earlier during a swim at Freedom Beach. The 41 year old father-of-two, from Mount Gambier, South Australia, had been enjoying a two-week getaway with his wife when he was believed to have been swept away by strong currents, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wiwat Chamnankit.

Just days before, on May 6, a 22 year old Aussie also died off Racha Island after reportedly entering the water while intoxicated. Though CPR was initially successful, he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Thai officials have since urged swimmers to take extra caution, particularly during the monsoon season when rip currents and rough waters can prove deadly.

