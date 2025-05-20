Sky high fixes: Bangkok’s traffic nightmare gets new overpasses

Department of Highways to supervise construction of several flyovers planned in the capital in next two years

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Photo of the construction site of Na Ranong Square and Klong Toei Intersection Overpass or Flyover in Bangkok courtesy of Freepik

Bangkok’s endless traffic jams might soon have a silver lining—up in the sky. The Transport Ministry has announced an ambitious plan to tackle the capital’s notorious congestion by building a series of new overpasses in the city and surrounding provinces.

The move comes as part of a wider push to ease pressure on key transport routes during peak hours, particularly in areas plagued by daily gridlock.

Phongkawin Jungrungreangkit, adviser to the transport minister, revealed that the project aims to “improve traffic flow in areas frequently affected by traffic jams, particularly during peak hours.”

Two government agencies, the Department of Highways (DoH) and the Department of Rural Roads, will oversee the construction and coordination of the overpass projects.

Among the first developments to roll out is the Bang Khun Tian–Ekkachai stretch of Highway No.35 (Thon Buri–Pak Tor), which is nearing completion. According to the DoH, construction is scheduled to wrap up next month, with a trial run expected by the end of the year.

Photo of Bang Khun Tian–Ekkachai, Highway No.35 courtesy of Therdthai and Co. Ltd.

In addition, two major flyovers over the Chao Phraya River, designated No. 3901 and 3902, are in progress. These will link Pathum Thani and Ayutthaya provinces, with completion targeted for August 2026.

Meanwhile, the flyover at the junction of highways No.3 and No.3256 in Samut Prakan is on track to be completed by February next year.

Not to be left behind, the Department of Rural Roads is also charging ahead with three overpass projects near Bangkok.

Photo of traffic on the Ratchathewi overpass in Bangkok courtesy of Thai PBS World

One of the key builds is an 8.192-kilometre stretch linking Bang Phli Yai and Bang Phli districts in Samut Prakan, expected to finish by December 2026.

Further easing traffic in the area, a flyover from Bang Bo district to Bang Sao Thong district, spanning two sections of 6.5km and 3.025km, is set to be completed by March 2027, reported Bangkok Post.

With projects spanning years and kilometres, the government is playing the long game. Whether these elevated fixes will finally get Bangkok’s traffic moving remains to be seen, but commuters across the capital will certainly be hoping for lift-off.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

