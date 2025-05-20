Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured

High-speed impact turns routine haul into roadside tragedy

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
63 1 minute read
Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic collision occurred early this morning involving a speeding pickup truck crashing into a cement-carrying trailer, resulting in one fatality and one person critically injured in Ayutthaya.

The trailer then lost control, crashing through a wall and damaging a spirit house shop at a petrol station. Police are investigating the true cause of the incident.

Today, May 20, Police Major Rukchat Prasobphon, an investigation inspector at Nakhon Luang Police Station in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, received a report of a collision between a trailer truck and a pickup on the Nakhon Luang–Tha Ruea road, Moo 3, Bang Ban subdistrict, Nakhon Luang district.

Emergency services and rescue teams from Ruamjai Ayutthaya were dispatched to the scene.

Related Articles

At the site, a Mitsubishi Strada pickup truck, registered under number plate กพ 9350 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, was found severely damaged at the front. Inside the wreckage were two individuals trapped, requiring rescue personnel to use hydraulic tools to extricate them.

Rangsarn Jiusangha, a 34 year old passenger in the front seat, was found with weak vital signs and was urgently taken to Somdet Phra Sangharaja Hospital. The driver of the pickup, whose identity remains unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, with their body tightly trapped in the wreckage.

It took considerable time to retrieve the body, which was then sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Pathum Thani province for an autopsy.

Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The other vehicle involved, a cement-laden trailer truck with the main truck registered under 70-1060 Surin and the trailer under 70-0985 Surin, also sustained severe damage. Its front was smashed, wheels detached, and parts scattered. Following the crash, the trailer veered into a petrol station and collided with a spirit house shop, causing significant damage.

Chul Pimpsak, the 64 year old driver of the trailer, recounted that he was transporting compressed cement from Tha Ruea to Nakhon Luang. Upon reaching the accident site, the pickup sped towards him, colliding forcefully, causing his vehicle to lose control and brake failure, subsequently crashing into the spirit house shop.

Closed-circuit television captured the moment of the crash. Police are reviewing the footage and will conduct a thorough interview with the trailer driver to determine the cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Dead tide: Mystery man washed up on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Dead tide: Mystery man washed up on Pattaya Beach

22 seconds ago
Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured Road deaths

Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured

10 minutes ago
Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth Pattaya News

Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth

23 minutes ago
Being Thailand 2025 highlights Thailand’s evolving role as a global wellness economy leader Phuket Travel

Being Thailand 2025 highlights Thailand’s evolving role as a global wellness economy leader

26 minutes ago
Search continues for Thai worker buried in landslide at MRT site Bangkok News

Search continues for Thai worker buried in landslide at MRT site

31 minutes ago
Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II Bangkok News

Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II

40 minutes ago
Ex-British air hostess busted in Sri Lanka over 67k baht drug stash Thailand News

Ex-British air hostess busted in Sri Lanka over 67k baht drug stash

52 minutes ago
Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat Road deaths

Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat

57 minutes ago
Runaway van slams into 4 taxis outside Phuket Airport Phuket News

Runaway van slams into 4 taxis outside Phuket Airport

1 hour ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning

1 hour ago
Phuket lawyer accused of misconduct and affair with client’s girlfriend Thailand News

Phuket lawyer accused of misconduct and affair with client’s girlfriend

17 hours ago
Chon Buri monk caught with drugs after positive urine test Thailand News

Chon Buri monk caught with drugs after positive urine test

17 hours ago
Thai boy traumatised after being kicked by classmate&#8217;s father Thailand News

Thai boy traumatised after being kicked by classmate’s father

18 hours ago
K by Vicky Cheng brings contemporary Cantonese cuisine to Bangkok Best Bites

K by Vicky Cheng brings contemporary Cantonese cuisine to Bangkok

18 hours ago
Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima Thailand News

Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima

18 hours ago
Pattaya pushes ahead with Jomtien beachfront revamp Pattaya News

Pattaya pushes ahead with Jomtien beachfront revamp

18 hours ago
2 Israeli men and Pattaya transwomen fight over sex service deposit Pattaya News

2 Israeli men and Pattaya transwomen fight over sex service deposit

19 hours ago
Thailand and Indonesia shakes hands on continued partnership Thailand News

Thailand and Indonesia shakes hands on continued partnership

19 hours ago
Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June Phuket News

Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June

20 hours ago
Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing Thailand News

Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing

20 hours ago
Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns Thailand News

Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns

20 hours ago
South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath Thailand News

South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

20 hours ago
Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria Thailand News

Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria

21 hours ago
Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role Crime News

Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role

21 hours ago
Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya Thailand News

Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three

Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three

2 days ago
Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

2 days ago
Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase

Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase

5 days ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x