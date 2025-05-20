Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured

A tragic collision occurred early this morning involving a speeding pickup truck crashing into a cement-carrying trailer, resulting in one fatality and one person critically injured in Ayutthaya.

The trailer then lost control, crashing through a wall and damaging a spirit house shop at a petrol station. Police are investigating the true cause of the incident.

Today, May 20, Police Major Rukchat Prasobphon, an investigation inspector at Nakhon Luang Police Station in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, received a report of a collision between a trailer truck and a pickup on the Nakhon Luang–Tha Ruea road, Moo 3, Bang Ban subdistrict, Nakhon Luang district.

Emergency services and rescue teams from Ruamjai Ayutthaya were dispatched to the scene.

At the site, a Mitsubishi Strada pickup truck, registered under number plate กพ 9350 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, was found severely damaged at the front. Inside the wreckage were two individuals trapped, requiring rescue personnel to use hydraulic tools to extricate them.

Rangsarn Jiusangha, a 34 year old passenger in the front seat, was found with weak vital signs and was urgently taken to Somdet Phra Sangharaja Hospital. The driver of the pickup, whose identity remains unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, with their body tightly trapped in the wreckage.

It took considerable time to retrieve the body, which was then sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Pathum Thani province for an autopsy.

The other vehicle involved, a cement-laden trailer truck with the main truck registered under 70-1060 Surin and the trailer under 70-0985 Surin, also sustained severe damage. Its front was smashed, wheels detached, and parts scattered. Following the crash, the trailer veered into a petrol station and collided with a spirit house shop, causing significant damage.

Chul Pimpsak, the 64 year old driver of the trailer, recounted that he was transporting compressed cement from Tha Ruea to Nakhon Luang. Upon reaching the accident site, the pickup sped towards him, colliding forcefully, causing his vehicle to lose control and brake failure, subsequently crashing into the spirit house shop.

Closed-circuit television captured the moment of the crash. Police are reviewing the footage and will conduct a thorough interview with the trailer driver to determine the cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.