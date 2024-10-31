Dead body found on beach sends shockwaves through Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A shocking discovery has sent shockwaves through the Pattaya community after a body was washed up on Dongtan Beach in Jomtien. At precisely 9.46am yesterday, October 30, police received a distress call that would lead to a grim scene.

Pattaya police wasted no time responding, and they were joined by rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Thamasathan Foundation. Upon arrival, they identified the unfortunate victim as 29 year old Sarawut Mahachand.

Dressed in a black T-shirt, a green long-sleeve jacket, blue jeans, and blue sneakers, Sarawut’s body bore a head injury, though investigators reported no other visible signs of trauma. Cash in his pockets has been seized for further examination as the mystery deepens.

A 60 year old eyewitness, Rachan Pheandi, who was out fishing at the time, made the grim discovery when he spotted the body floating near the shore. He immediately alerted the police, ensuring a swift response to this tragic incident.

As the investigation unfolds, the cause of Sarawut’s untimely death remains shrouded in mystery. The police are working to piece together the details surrounding this tragic event, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, in the early hours of yesterday, chaos descended upon Jomtien Beach in Pattaya as a vicious brawl broke out, leaving one teenager with horrific injuries. At precisely 1.46am, October 30, Pattaya police were urgently summoned to the scene of mayhem along Jomtien Beach Road, near Jomtien Soi 12, where a gang-related altercation involving scores of youths had erupted.

Upon their swift arrival, officers, flanked by valiant rescue volunteers, stumbled upon a distressing scene: over ten teenagers, all between the ages of 16 and 19, desperately tending to their injured mate, Nattapon, who is just 18.

