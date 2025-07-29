Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks

Today, July 29, at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, Army Spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree announced the outcomes of urgent discussions held between Thai and Cambodian military commanders stationed along the border.

The meetings took place simultaneously at 10am today, July 29, across three key zones and aimed to ease growing tensions following recent clashes between the two nations.

In Sa Kaeo province, commanders from Thailand’s First Army Region met with their Cambodian counterparts from Military Region 5 at the Khlong Luek permanent checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district.

Both sides agreed to suspend all troop movements to avoid misunderstandings or provocation while awaiting the results of the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled for August 4. Commanders also agreed to allow direct communication at all leadership levels in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, in Surin province, the Second Army Region held talks with Cambodia’s Military Region 4 at the Chong Chom border checkpoint in Kap Choeng district. Discussions focused on an immediate ceasefire, a prohibition on the use of force against civilians, and a freeze on troop reinforcements or movements that might create confusion.

Both sides also agreed to cooperate in repatriating the injured and deceased from the clashes. A joint coordination unit was formed to manage local issues and prevent further escalation.

In the eastern provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat, commanders from the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command held an online meeting with Cambodia’s Military Region 3. The conclusions aligned with agreements made in the other two regions, reinforcing a shared commitment to de-escalation.

Major General Winthai confirmed that, even before today’s talks began, a ceasefire had already taken effect along the entire border, bringing a momentary calm to a highly volatile situation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Warot Chotipityasunon, spokesperson for Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, shared the latest update on civilian casualties from the ongoing clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border as of 11am.

The ministry reported that 53 civilians have been affected in total, including 15 fatalities, 12 critically injured, 13 with moderate injuries, and 13 with minor wounds.