Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks

Commanders seek calm ahead of crucial regional security summit

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
350 1 minute read
Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Naewna

Today, July 29, at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, Army Spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree announced the outcomes of urgent discussions held between Thai and Cambodian military commanders stationed along the border.

The meetings took place simultaneously at 10am today, July 29, across three key zones and aimed to ease growing tensions following recent clashes between the two nations.

In Sa Kaeo province, commanders from Thailand’s First Army Region met with their Cambodian counterparts from Military Region 5 at the Khlong Luek permanent checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district.

Both sides agreed to suspend all troop movements to avoid misunderstandings or provocation while awaiting the results of the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled for August 4. Commanders also agreed to allow direct communication at all leadership levels in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, in Surin province, the Second Army Region held talks with Cambodia’s Military Region 4 at the Chong Chom border checkpoint in Kap Choeng district. Discussions focused on an immediate ceasefire, a prohibition on the use of force against civilians, and a freeze on troop reinforcements or movements that might create confusion.

Both sides also agreed to cooperate in repatriating the injured and deceased from the clashes. A joint coordination unit was formed to manage local issues and prevent further escalation.

In the eastern provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat, commanders from the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command held an online meeting with Cambodia’s Military Region 3. The conclusions aligned with agreements made in the other two regions, reinforcing a shared commitment to de-escalation.

Major General Winthai confirmed that, even before today’s talks began, a ceasefire had already taken effect along the entire border, bringing a momentary calm to a highly volatile situation, reported KhaoSod.

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Naewna

In similar news, Warot Chotipityasunon, spokesperson for Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, shared the latest update on civilian casualties from the ongoing clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border as of 11am.

The ministry reported that 53 civilians have been affected in total, including 15 fatalities, 12 critically injured, 13 with moderate injuries, and 13 with minor wounds.

Latest Thailand News
HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour | Thaiger Events

HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour

16 minutes ago
Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists

31 minutes ago
Woman&#8217;s skeleton found in Udon Thani forest during mushroom hunt | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman’s skeleton found in Udon Thani forest during mushroom hunt

1 hour ago
Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island | Thaiger Entertainment

Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island

2 hours ago
Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

2 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

2 hours ago
Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead

3 hours ago
Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate

3 hours ago
Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi

3 hours ago
Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall

4 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks

4 hours ago
Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies

4 hours ago
Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion

5 hours ago
EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | Thaiger Thailand News

EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house

5 hours ago
Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes

6 hours ago
Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht

6 hours ago
Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities

6 hours ago
30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | Thaiger Crime News

30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase

6 hours ago
Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border

6 hours ago
Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt

7 hours ago
Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire | Thaiger Business News

Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire

7 hours ago
Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

7 hours ago
SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

7 hours ago
Thai army dismisses Cambodia&#8217;s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

8 hours ago
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

24 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
350 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x