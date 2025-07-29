Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Today, July 29, Dr. Warot Chotipityasunon, spokesperson for Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, provided an updated report on civilian impacts from the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border clashes as of 11am.

According to the ministry, a total of 53 civilians have been affected, with 15 confirmed dead, 12 seriously injured, 13 moderately injured, and 13 with minor injuries. This marks an increase of one fatality compared to the previous day, July 28, in Surin province.

Currently, 14 patients remain hospitalised, 11 in serious condition and 3 in moderate condition, while 11 have been discharged after receiving treatment.

Healthcare infrastructure has also been hit hard. Twenty hospitals have been affected, with 13 fully closed and 7 operating partially due to the conflict.

In addition, 175 Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospitals (SHPHs) have been impacted. A total of 548 public health response teams have been deployed out of the 1,221 teams on standby. These teams include MERT, Mini MERT, ALS, JIT, MCATT, and SEhRT units, reported KhaoSod.

Mental health teams have screened 21,007 people in affected areas. Of these, 293 were found to be experiencing high levels of stress, and 41 were identified as at risk of suicide. All high-risk cases have received support from MCATT units, which include mental health professionals and psychiatrists.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, on July 28, Police Major General Narongsak Promtha, Commander of the Buriram Provincial Police, oversaw the work of an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit responding to a BM-21 rocket fired by Cambodian forces. The rocket had crashed into a home in Ban Kruat district, Buriram province.

The projectile pierced the roof of 64 year old Sengiam Tuprawon’s residence, leaving a hole about 40 centimetres wide before embedding itself roughly five metres beneath the bedroom’s concrete floor.

After unsuccessful attempts to defuse the rocket safely, the EOD team was left with no option but to carry out a controlled detonation inside the house. All personal belongings and valuables were removed in advance to limit potential damage.

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
