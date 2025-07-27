Fire at Bangchak Oil Refinery contained after explosion

A fire broke out at the Bangchak Oil Refinery in Sriracha, Chon Buri, yesterday, July 26, at roughly 12.30pm. This incident led to a loud explosion and sent thick smoke into the sky, surprising nearby residents. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Police at Laem Chabang were quickly informed and coordinated efforts with over 10 fire trucks from Laem Chabang Municipality and surrounding areas to address the fire. Firefighters worked diligently and managed to control the blaze in just over an hour, restoring calm to the vicinity.

According to a refinery worker, the incident was preceded by a loud explosion, after which flames engulfed part of the facility. Initial efforts to put out the fire using chemical suppressants were unsuccessful, prompting an evacuation for safety. Eventually, firefighters successfully subdued the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with forensic teams scheduled to examine the site to uncover the exact circumstances. Officials have reassured the public that the situation is now stable, and further updates will be provided as the investigation continues, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, a fire broke out last night at the Karon Phunaka Resort & Spa in Phuket, prompting an emergency response from staff just before guest check-in.

The blaze ignited in the spa lounge’s reception area, reportedly caused by a malfunctioning air conditioning unit. Karon Police Station’s radio centre received an alert around 6.30pm on July 23.

By the time police arrived, the resort staff had already managed to contain the flames. Officers found burn marks around the AC unit and scorch damage to a nearby wall.

Although the fire did not spread beyond the immediate area and no injuries were reported, smoke and charred plaster marred the spa’s tranquil setting.