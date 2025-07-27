Fire at Bangchak Oil Refinery contained after explosion

Blaze triggers explosion and panic as firefighters race to contain refinery emergency

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2025
88 1 minute read
Fire at Bangchak Oil Refinery contained after explosion | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A fire broke out at the Bangchak Oil Refinery in Sriracha, Chon Buri, yesterday, July 26, at roughly 12.30pm. This incident led to a loud explosion and sent thick smoke into the sky, surprising nearby residents. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Police at Laem Chabang were quickly informed and coordinated efforts with over 10 fire trucks from Laem Chabang Municipality and surrounding areas to address the fire. Firefighters worked diligently and managed to control the blaze in just over an hour, restoring calm to the vicinity.

According to a refinery worker, the incident was preceded by a loud explosion, after which flames engulfed part of the facility. Initial efforts to put out the fire using chemical suppressants were unsuccessful, prompting an evacuation for safety. Eventually, firefighters successfully subdued the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with forensic teams scheduled to examine the site to uncover the exact circumstances. Officials have reassured the public that the situation is now stable, and further updates will be provided as the investigation continues, reported The Pattaya News.

Fire at Bangchak Oil Refinery contained after explosion | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In similar news, a fire broke out last night at the Karon Phunaka Resort & Spa in Phuket, prompting an emergency response from staff just before guest check-in.

The blaze ignited in the spa lounge’s reception area, reportedly caused by a malfunctioning air conditioning unit. Karon Police Station’s radio centre received an alert around 6.30pm on July 23.

By the time police arrived, the resort staff had already managed to contain the flames. Officers found burn marks around the AC unit and scorch damage to a nearby wall.

Related Articles

Although the fire did not spread beyond the immediate area and no injuries were reported, smoke and charred plaster marred the spa’s tranquil setting.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand launches 24-hour cyber unit amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches 24-hour cyber unit amid Cambodia border tensions

7 seconds ago
Fire at Bangchak Oil Refinery contained after explosion | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fire at Bangchak Oil Refinery contained after explosion

13 minutes ago
Thailand and Cambodia clash leaves 33 dead, displacing 150,000 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia clash leaves 33 dead, displacing 150,000

23 minutes ago
Topless woman rescued on Pattaya street in distress drama | Thaiger Pattaya News

Topless woman rescued on Pattaya street in distress drama

19 hours ago
Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes

19 hours ago
Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo

19 hours ago
Rayong visa scam busted as 34 illegal workers nabbed on site | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong visa scam busted as 34 illegal workers nabbed on site

20 hours ago
Artists flock to Phuket for Asia’s biggest sketch fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Artists flock to Phuket for Asia’s biggest sketch fest

20 hours ago
Flights scrambled as Thai travellers flee Cambodia chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

Flights scrambled as Thai travellers flee Cambodia chaos

21 hours ago
Thai govt unleashes 87 billion baht to jolt economy | Thaiger Business News

Thai govt unleashes 87 billion baht to jolt economy

22 hours ago
Bangkok drug bust: 27 arrested in police raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok drug bust: 27 arrested in police raid

22 hours ago
Weed stench driving tourists away, claims Phuket MP | Thaiger Phuket News

Weed stench driving tourists away, claims Phuket MP

22 hours ago
Top cop’s Mercedes goes up in flames in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Top cop’s Mercedes goes up in flames in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Cambodia urges ceasefire in Thailand border standoff | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia urges ceasefire in Thailand border standoff

23 hours ago
Thailand evacuates 100,000 amid Cambodia border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand evacuates 100,000 amid Cambodia border clashes

23 hours ago
Thai king steps in as Thai-Cambodia border erupts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai king steps in as Thai-Cambodia border erupts

24 hours ago
Wrong-way rider causes crash near Sattahip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Wrong-way rider causes crash near Sattahip

24 hours ago
Northern and northeastern Thailand brace for heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Northern and northeastern Thailand brace for heavy rainfall

1 day ago
PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict

2 days ago
Thai police ends child predator&#8217;s reign of terror in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai police ends child predator’s reign of terror in Phuket

2 days ago
Cops bust Chon Buri grocery store fronting drug ring | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Chon Buri grocery store fronting drug ring

2 days ago
Thai pedestrian injured after runaway trailer smashes into footpath | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai pedestrian injured after runaway trailer smashes into footpath

2 days ago
Drunk French tourist dies on sofa outside Thai police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk French tourist dies on sofa outside Thai police station

2 days ago
Thai mother pleads for justice after son assaulted in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother pleads for justice after son assaulted in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Frustrated hotels ditch glitchy travel scheme for DIY Thai deals | Thaiger Thailand News

Frustrated hotels ditch glitchy travel scheme for DIY Thai deals

2 days ago
Pattaya News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2025
88 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x