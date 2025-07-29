Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi

On July 29, 2025, military security sources in Chanthaburi-Trat reported that the Royal Thai Marine Task Force in Chanthaburi (Task Force Nyo Chanthaburi) detained Oeun Khoem, a 43 year old Cambodian national holding a NON-LA visa, who entered Thailand on March 12, 2025, with permission valid until March 11, 2027.

Oeun, residing in Thap Sai Subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi, was taken for questioning by investigators at Pong Nam Ron Police Station. Immigration officers from Chanthaburi and the Provincial Police Investigation Division also joined the inquiry. The arrest followed intelligence reports suspecting Oeun of acting as a Cambodian military spy.

Officials found posts on his Facebook account showing photos and the caption, “THAILAND ATTACKS FIRST CAMBODIA DEFENDS.” A set of Cambodian military uniforms was also discovered in his Mazda pickup truck (registration กล 2141 Chanthaburi) and at his residence.

Preliminary checks confirmed his passport and visa were valid. His mobile phone was handed over to experts for data analysis as the investigation continued.

During questioning, Oeun confessed to being an intelligence officer in the Cambodian army with the rank of Lieutenant, ID number 157625. He admitted to spying on Thai military activities and sending intelligence back to Cambodia to assist in their ongoing conflict with Thai forces.

In similar news, Thai police have detained another suspected Cambodian spy near the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province. The suspect was caught in Phanom Dong Rak district on July 27 while allegedly photographing and recording coordinates of key Thai military sites.

A Facebook post by Prat Sam Si revealed that local officials arrested the man during an intelligence-gathering attempt targeting Thai military positions. The suspect was found carrying documents and photos believed to be intended for enemy forces.

Residents living near the border are urged to stay alert and report any suspicious activities, especially anyone seen photographing military areas, taking notes of coordinates, or behaving unusually around security zones.