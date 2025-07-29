Suspected Cambodian spy denies allegation, claiming to be orchard worker

A Cambodian man arrested on suspicion of being a spy in the central province of Chanthaburi denied the accusation, claiming he was merely a worker at a fruit orchard in Thailand.

Officers from the Marine Corps Special Operations Unit in Chanthaburi apprehended the Cambodian national, 43 year old Oeun Khoem, at around 7pm yesterday, July 28, after he was seen acting suspiciously. Oeun cooperated with authorities and agreed to attend an interrogation.

Officials suspected Oeun of spying and allegedly sharing sensitive information related to the Thai military and recent border clashes with Cambodia. He had made several Facebook posts about the situation, including one that read, “Thailand attacks first, Cambodia defends.”

In addition to his posts, Oeun had shared multiple photos of himself in military uniform, identifying himself as a lieutenant with registration number 157625.

Authorities searched his home in Pong Nam Ron district and discovered multiple Cambodian military uniforms in the accommodation.

It was found that Oeun entered Thailand on a Non-LA visa and arrived on March 12 this year. His visa remains valid until March 17, 2027. He resides at the house with his Cambodian wife and their child.

He was escorted to the authorities’ office for further questioning. Oeun claimed he had worked in Thai orchards for more than 20 years and had never served in the military, contrary to official suspicions.

He explained that he had purchased the military uniforms from a Facebook seller based in Cambodia and wore them solely for social media content. Oeun stated that he had always dreamed of becoming a Cambodian soldier, but his family could not afford his education, preventing him from taking the entrance exam.

Officials thoroughly examined his mobile phone and confirmed that no significant information related to the Royal Thai Army had been shared with any senior Cambodian military personnel.

Most of his Facebook posts were general updates on the situation in Thailand, which were viewed only by his friends, according to the officials.