HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour

A musical performance that was held at TRUE ICON HALL, ICONSIAM

A scene of HONNE on stage

The Ouch Bangkok Tour concert, held on July 27, before yesterday, at TRUE ICON HALL, ICONSIAM, was far more than just a musical performance; it was an emotional journey that left a lasting impression on every fan in attendance.

Throughout the show, the British duo poured their hearts into every song, delivering a seamless blend of tender melodies and electrifying beats. The atmosphere was thick with nostalgia, connection, and genuine warmth, with a deep bond shared between HONNE and their devoted fans.

One of the night’s standout moments was the heartfelt rendition of No Song Without You, performed to mark the 5th anniversary of this beloved track. The encore reached an emotional peak with Day 1, a song that brought fans back to the moment they first fell in love with HONNE.

The crowd at the concert
The crowd of fans at the concert at TRUE ICON HALL, ICONSIAM

Adding to the magic of the night was a surprise solo guitar performance by James, who took the stage in the whimsical persona of Mr POCO. This mascot character made the evening feel even more intimate and personal. Fans everywhere echoed the same sentiment…

“As long as HONNE are in front of me, I know it’s gonna be a happy day.”

Behind this unforgettable experience was ROUX, the visionary creative promoter dedicated to crafting concerts that truly resonate with the hearts and emotions of the audience. And this is just the beginning.

Stay tuned for more unforgettable experiences from ROUX in the near future.

Press release

