Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
176 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A blazing row turned literal when a late-night fire tore through a Pattaya bar, with suspicions pointing squarely at the owner’s ex, who’d allegedly threatened to torch the place.

Flames ripped through Anne’s Island Spice Bar in Soi Phratamnak 5 during the early hours of yesterday, May 14, sparking panic and a rapid emergency response.

The blaze broke out around 2.30am, with firefighters, police and Sawang Boriboon Rescue volunteers racing to the scene. The fire is believed to have started in a bedroom before spreading to the rear lounge area.

Fire crews managed to stop the inferno in its tracks using extinguishers, limiting the damage. Inside, scorched clothing and a burned laundry basket were found, but no injuries were reported.

While the official cause remains under investigation, police have their eye on a 39 year old man, the ex-boyfriend of the bar’s owner, who has now been detained for questioning.

Ladda Hair, who owns the bar, told police she was baffled by the blaze.

“I don’t know what caused it. We had a short circuit issue once before, but this came out of nowhere. I was closing up when smoke suddenly started filling the place.”

The 39 year old bar owner credited a nearby motorcycle taxi driver for helping contain the fire.

“He grabbed a fire extinguisher and ran in. If it wasn’t for him, it could’ve been much worse.”

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya News reported that a local resident, who asked to remain anonymous, alleged the ex had recently made threats.

“He told me straight up he was going to burn the bar down. I warned Ladda. I really think he’s behind it.”

Police are taking the claims seriously and have launched a full investigation, including gathering witness statements and checking nearby CCTV footage.

Officers say all parties will be treated fairly, but they’re determined to get to the bottom of what, or who, sparked the late-night firestorm.

