Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate

At 1.20pm today, July 29, 2025, at the Government House’s Naree Club press centre, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Foreign Minister Maris Sengiampong, and Deputy Defense Minister General Natthaphon Nakpanich held a press briefing updating the government’s response to the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

The Thai government expressed sincere commitment and strong efforts to swiftly end the clashes along the border.

They emphasised that the ceasefire agreement between both sides prioritises the welfare of the people, the sovereignty of each nation, and the safety of civilians and military personnel alike. This mutual hope for peace is shared by the global community, with Thailand fully respecting and strictly adhering to the ceasefire terms agreed upon in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

However, facts show that Cambodian forces violated the ceasefire by launching attacks against Thai troops in multiple areas. In response, the Thai military acted decisively and appropriately to defend national sovereignty and protect innocent civilians.

The government has formally protested to ASEAN’s chair, the United States, and China, who witnessed the negotiations, highlighting Cambodia’s clear dishonesty and bad faith in breaching the agreement.

Currently, all branches of the Thai military remain on high alert to safeguard sovereignty and public safety, refusing any infringement on Thai territory under any circumstances.

The Thai government is confident that its commitment to international law, humanitarian principles, and human rights will be recognised globally and form the foundation for proving the truth in post-ceasefire processes.

Citizens are urged to follow updates only through official channels. The government has tasked the Ministry of Interior and relevant agencies with caring for those affected near the border, especially assisting evacuees to safely return home once confirmed.

Officials are ensuring full support and facilities at the evacuation centres.

The government honours the bravery and sacrifice of Thai soldiers who defend the nation’s sovereignty and protect its people.

Finally, the public is warned not to fall victim to Cambodian misinformation or political manipulation aimed at creating internal divisions, reported KhaoSod.

Team Thailand reaffirms its commitment to fully protect the country’s interests and the well-being of its citizens.