Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of Tnews

Tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border continue to escalate as Thailand’s armed forces strongly refute claims by Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence that a full ceasefire is in effect.

At a press conference held at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, Colonel Chaltrapee Poonsri, Deputy Spokesperson of the Thai Armed Forces, dismissed statements made by Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesperson, Lieutenant General Mali Sojeata, who had claimed that “no gunfire was heard along the border” and that both sides had agreed to a complete ceasefire starting at midnight today, July 29.

“This statement is completely false,” said Col. Chaltrapee. “Contrary to what was claimed, Cambodian forces continued firing into Thai territory in several areas even after the ceasefire deadline. Thailand possesses clear evidence of these violations, despite the fact that both national leaders recently signed a joint agreement.”

She accused Lt. Gen. Mali of misleading not only the Cambodian public but also herself, creating what she described as a fantasy world to cover up violations and shift attention away from her side’s responsibilities.

“The Thai Armed Forces call on Lt. Gen. Mali to cease this deceitful behavior,” said Col. Chaltrapee. “Such actions undermine trust and damage the core principles of international cooperation. The global community must not be fooled by illusory narratives that distort reality.”

Thailand reaffirmed its position that it has never initiated violence but is committed to defending its sovereignty and protecting its people with lawful and justified measures under international law.

In similar news, the Royal Thai Army has strongly denied Cambodia’s accusations regarding the alleged use of chemical weapons in a recent border incident, labelling the claims as baseless and fake news.

Thai military officials dismissed the allegations, stating that the so-called evidence presented by the Cambodian military was inaccurate and distorted.

According to the Thai side, the images Cambodia claimed showed the aftermath of a chemical attack were taken from a wildfire in California in January 2025 and had no connection to any Thai military activity.

