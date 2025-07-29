Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists

Two New Zealand tourists found a bundle of Malaysian ringgit in Phuket and sought assistance from local police officers to return it to the rightful Malaysian owner.

The tourists discovered several 100-ringgit banknotes at the Chartered Bank Intersection yesterday, July 28, and brought the cash to the Phuket Tourist Police office. The exact amount was not disclosed in the official report, but photos shared by the Phuket Info Center Facebook page suggest the total was approximately 1,500 ringgit, or around 11,000 baht.

Officers asked netizens to share the information online in an effort to locate the rightful owner. Later that day, a Malaysian woman came forward at the police office and successfully reclaimed her lost money.

Tourist police confirmed that the woman presented sufficient evidence to prove she was the true owner. She reportedly expressed sincere gratitude to both the New Zealand tourists and the Thai police for their help.

Thai netizens also praised the tourists, calling them model visitors and urging authorities to reward them with a certificate of commendation for their honesty. Social media comments included…

“Quality tourists!”

“These kinds of foreigners are always welcome in Phuket.”

“So different from some visa-free tourists who steal cannabis, dine and dash, dodge transport fares, and cause chaos. I’m not used to seeing good foreign tourists. They’re too rare!”

“New Zealanders are always lovely.”

“These tourists live with integrity.”

Last month, Thai banknotes were found scattered across the Sirat Expressway in Bangkok, along with a personal document. Several motorists stopped to pick up the money, though only some reportedly intended to return it.

A coach bus driver allegedly pretended to be the owner and successfully tricked some drivers into handing the cash to him before leaving the scene. The actual owner was later identified as a Thai woman who had accidentally dropped the money and documents from her car.

In another shocking discovery the same month, a Thai woman in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok found 12 million baht in cash inside a plastic box left in her condominium’s waste disposal area. She had intended to reuse the box.

A male lawyer and advisor to the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) came forward to claim the money. His claim was investigated by police, but no further updates were reported.