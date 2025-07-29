Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

Efforts continue to search for a 22 year old jet-ski operator who fell into the sea off Naka Yai Island on July 27. The man, Chetthawut Hom from Pa Khlok, went missing after the incident.

Chetthawut was reported missing at 7.10pm, having fallen overboard while operating a jet-ski near Naka Yai Island, located off the east coast of Phuket. At the time of the fall, he was not using a life jacket. He was working for Kai Naka Co Ltd when the incident occurred, as confirmed by officials.

Warisara Muthametharit, a witness to the incident, informed Thalang Police, leading to a swift response from emergency services. Various rescue teams, including dive units, promptly began search operations in the vicinity.

As of today, July 29, Chetthawut is still unaccounted for, and the search continues. A dedicated search centre has been established to coordinate the ongoing efforts with provincial and local police.

Thalang Police, under the leadership of Chief Police Colonel Nikorn Chuathong, confirmed that the investigation is active, with Police Lieutenant Colonel Anukul Nuket and Police Lieutenant Colonel Warawut Seb Sob overseeing the case.

The investigation is further supported by Cherng Talay Police, led by Chief Police Colonel Ekkarat Phlaiduang, with Police Lieutenant Colonel Kittipong Nupheng as the lead investigator.

Police have called on marine tourism operators and beachgoers to prioritise safety, especially during the southwest monsoon season when sea conditions can be hazardous. The public is reminded of the importance of wearing life jackets during water activities, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a 22 year old Saudi tourist, Dhaher Suhayb Mohammed S., who went missing while swimming at Bang Tao Beach on July 26, was found deceased near Layan Beach in Cherng Talay on July 28. Lifeguards discovered his body early that morning near the southern edge of Sirinat National Park, dressed only in swim trunks.