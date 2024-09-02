Pattaya eyes one-way system traffic shake-up to Soi Buakhao

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Local government officials in Pattaya are considering extending their new one-way traffic system, currently operating on Soi 11 (Soi Honey) and Soi 13 (Soi Diana Inn), to Soi Buakhao. The move follows a successful trial and positive feedback from residents.

Led by Anupong Phutthanavarat, the Pattaya City Council’s Committee on Administration and Public Safety recently visited these streets to evaluate the system’s effectiveness.

“The traffic flow has significantly improved in both sois.”

During the visit, authorities explained the system’s benefits to locals and surveyed the possibility of expanding it to Soi Buakhao. They also identified key areas for road markings and gathered data to reorganise parking on Soi Lengkee and the part of Soi Buakhao that intersects with Third Road.

Officials have also warned against the placement of unauthorised signs or objects in public spaces to reserve or restrict parking, aiming to keep areas clear and accessible.

This initiative is part of Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to improve traffic management and ensure a smoother driving experience for both residents and visitors, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, efforts to address Pattaya’s persistent traffic congestion took a significant step forward as Bang Lamung district chief Wikit Manarojkit led a pivotal meeting with key stakeholders at Pattaya City Hall just before the weekend.

The gathering included Pattaya City Mayor Poramese Ngamphiches, Police Colonel Nawin Thirawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, Police Colonel Tawi Kutthaeng, Superintendent of Nong Prue Police Station, and traffic police officers from Pattaya City, Bang Lamung, and Nong Prue Police Stations, as well as heads of relevant government agencies.

The meeting’s primary objective was to develop effective strategies to alleviate traffic congestion in areas under the jurisdiction of the three police stations: Pattaya City Police Station, Bang Lamung Police Station, and Nong Prue Police Station.