Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead

Sudden downpours raise flood risks

Picture courtesy of Thairath

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts widespread rain across Thailand today, July 29, warning of heavy rainfall in nine provinces with risks of flash floods. Meanwhile, the upper Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand will experience waves around 2 metres high.

According to the TMD, the upper northern and northeastern regions, along with areas facing the southwest monsoon winds, will see heavy rain in some places. Provinces expected to be most affected include Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Residents in these areas are urged to stay alert for hazards related to heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods, flash landslides, and river overflows, especially in hillside and low-lying areas near waterways.

This weather pattern is influenced by a monsoon trough stretching over Myanmar and northern Laos, moving toward a low-pressure area in northern Vietnam, combined with moderate southwest monsoon winds covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Marine conditions in the upper Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves reaching approximately 2 metres high. Areas with thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres.

The lower Andaman Sea will have waves of 1 to 2 metres, with higher waves during storms. Fishermen and seafarers are advised to exercise caution and avoid travelling in stormy conditions.

Weather forecast

Related Articles

Northern Region: 60% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures range from 23 to 25°C to 30 to 34°C. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern Region: 70% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures from 24 to 26°C to 29 to 35°C. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central Region: 60% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, and Saraburi. Temperatures between 24 and 26°C and 34 and 36°C. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Region: 70% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures are 24 to 28°C and 30 to 35°C. Southwest winds at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour. Waves in the Gulf near 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during storms.

Southern Region (east coast): 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Temperatures from 24 to 27°C to 34 to 37°C.

From Surat Thani northwards, southwest winds at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves 1 to 2 metres high, rising during storms. South of Nakhon Si Thammarat, winds are 15 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves around 1 metre rising in storms.

Southern Region (east coast): 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Temperatures are 25 to 28°C and 31 to 34°C.

From Phang Nga northwards, southwest winds at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves near 2 metres, higher during storms. South of Phuket, winds 15 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves 1 to 2 metres, rising in storms, reported Thairath.

Bangkok and Metropolitan Area: 60% chance of thunderstorms with some heavy rain. Temperatures are 27 to 28°C and 35 to 36°C. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

