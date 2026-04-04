American critically injured in Pattaya car accident

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

An American man was left in critical condition after being struck by a car while crossing Sukhumvit Road near the Pattaya Central underpass in the early hours of Wednesday, April 2.

The incident occurred at around 1.46am on the Bangkok-bound side of the road. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Centre, working alongside Pattaya City Police, responded to reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a white Toyota Yaris sedan with significant front-end damage and a shattered windshield. The vehicle, registered in Bangkok, was driven by 40 year old Wannavipa Daowchuay, who was accompanied by her boyfriend from Turkey.

Lying in the road was 46 year old James Eugene Schwarzenbach, an American national. He was found breathing heavily and suffering from severe injuries. Rescue personnel administered first aid before transporting him to hospital.

Wannavipa told police she had been driving to the airport to drop off her boyfriend when Schwarzenbach suddenly ran across the road in front of her vehicle. She said she was unable to stop in time, causing him to be thrown onto the pavement. She immediately stopped the car and called for emergency services.

Pattaya City Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Sutheepan Tapasri, secured the scene, gathered evidence, and reviewed nearby CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials said the case would be handled fairly for all parties involved.