Thai abbot accused of sexually assaulting adoptive son

Thai man recounts long-term torment to media after escaping from adoptive father

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai man revealed to the media that an abbot in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani, who is also his adoptive father, sexually assaulted him. This alleged abuse led him to escape and live with his girlfriend.

The abbot of Wat Pa Dan Hin Phong in Ubon Ratchathani, Anan, sought help from Channel 8, claiming his adoptive son, who had just entered monkhood, was kidnapped by a woman named Fon.

Anan explained that he held an ordination ceremony for his son at another temple on June 22 and had planned to relocate him to his temple for them to stay together. Unfortunately, his son disappeared from the temple on July 12.

Anan stated that Fon kidnapped his son and then forced him to leave the monkhood. He accused the woman of having negative intentions and attempting to trick his son into engaging in immoral activities. The abbot urged the media to help him search for his missing son.

Channel 8 reported today, July 23, that its team managed to contact Anan’s adoptive son, later identified as Crepe. Crepe is now living with his girlfriend and her family, and he insisted that no one forced him to leave the monkhood.

Thai abbot faces sexual assault accusation after searching for adoptive son
Anan | Photo via Channel 8

Crepe explained that he could no longer stay with Anan because he had been suffering from sexual assault for a long time. Anan would kiss and hug him, claiming it was a normal practice for a father and son.

Crepe said he asked him to stop doing so, but Anan did not comply with his request. He stated that Anan also attempted to have sex with him, but he managed to avoid it.

The monk named Kwanjai, who performed the ceremony for Crep to leave the monkhood, told Channel 8 that Fon did not force Crep to leave, as Anan had claimed. Crep contacted him himself and requested the ceremony personally.

Adoptive son accused abbot of sexually assaulting him
Crepe in his monkhood | Photo via Channel 8

Kwanjai added that Anan made a call to him and complained about the disrobing ceremony. He shared a voice recording of the conversation with the media, in which Anan was heard shouting…

“Why did you disrobe him without asking me? What’s the problem? There is nothing at all. I had never done anything. I invested 400,000 to 500,000 baht in his ordination ceremony, and I have never regretted it because he is my son. I have been taking care of him for over seven years.

Thai man accused abbot, his adoptive father, of sexually assaulting him
Crepe after leaving monkhood | Photo via Channel 8

Those people (Fon and her family) had no right to take my son away. Why did no one ask for my permission? I will bring this matter to the media to seek justice.”

Channel 8 news director and anchor, Phutthaapiwan “Phut” Ongprabaramee, urged the abbot to allow his adoptive son to live his own life. Phut also questioned Anan about the alleged sexual assault mentioned by Crepe and urged relevant departments to take action on the matter.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
