Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks

Police extend investigation into woman's ties to politicians, wealthy men, temple funds

July 7, 2025
174 2 minutes read
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai woman confessed to having romantic relationships with several monks and even having children with some of them. She was also found to have been romantically involved with politicians and wealthy men.

The widely respected abbot of Tri Thotsatheo Temple in Bangkok, Arch, unexpectedly left the monkhood in June at a temple in the northeastern province of Nong Khai, before severing contact with both the clergy and his family.

His sudden departure from the monkhood raised suspicions of fraud and romantic entanglement, echoing several previous cases.

This prompted the Anti-Corruption Division of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to investigate both the alleged relationship and the temple’s financial transactions.

Police later confirmed that Arch left the temple after being blackmailed by a woman, later identified as Golf. Arch had reportedly been in an intimate relationship with Golf but attempted to distance himself for fear of being exposed.

However, Golf refused to let go of the relationship and allegedly demanded 7.8 million baht from Arch, claiming she was pregnant. After discovering the pregnancy claim was false, Arch declined to meet her demand, prompting Golf to share their private conversations with senior monks.

Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks | News by Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

In an attempt to avoid public scandal, Arch reportedly tried to leave the monkhood discreetly and travelled to Laos. However, his high-profile position made secrecy impossible.

Golf is also accused of forming similar relationships with other senior monks, allegedly having children with some of them, and extorting money.

Despite these claims, no monks have filed official complaints against her, meaning she remains legally innocent. Golf recently agreed to attend police questioning and permitted officers to search her residence.

Thai woman blackmail abbot
Photo via MGR Online

According to a report by DailyNews, Golf admitted to having relationships with other monks besides Arch, many of whom were wealthy. She confirmed she had children with some monks but had her relatives register as the children’s father.

Golf confessed to blackmailing and extorting Arch, saying she needed money to fund her online gambling. The woman said she tricked other monks into giving money to her as well.

She also provided a list of monks and wealthy men, including politicians, with whom she had relationships. Their identities have not yet been made public. Golf claimed that some of the monks have since left the monkhood.

Thai woman have children with monks
Police found evidence in Golf’s house | Photo via Channel 8

Police are continuing their investigation into the relationships and reviewing the financial transactions of Tri Thotsatheo Temple to determine whether Arch misused temple donations for personal expenses.

Police have urged Arch to come forward and file an official complaint against Golf for alleged blackmail and extortion.

July 7, 2025
174 2 minutes read

