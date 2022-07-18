Thailand
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Twelve Thai women fear they are going to be sued by the wife of a charming love rat who conned them into a sexual relationship.
The 12 women, aged between 40 – 60 years old, have approached a lawyer for advice after discovering a man they met on social media is married.
The 60 year old man, named Pu, told the women he was the managing director of a Japanese company in Thailand. He created eight Facebook accounts, four Instagram accounts, and three Line accounts to lure the women into a sexual relationship. Single moms were his target. After he got what he wanted, he would disappear like a ghost.
The cheater’s antics came to light after one 56 year old woman became disgruntled, revealing how she had been badly treated by the man in a Facebook post. The post caught the attention of the other 11 women who had also suffered at the adulterer’s hands.
The 56 year old victim, Noo Ya, said she met the man on Facebook. He told her he had divorced his wife eight years ago and wanted to have a serious relationship with her.
Noo Ya admitted the relationship went well in the beginning but Pu wanted to keep the relationship a secret. He told her not to discuss their relationship with his brother. But she posted about her relationship on social media, which made the man angry so he ended the relationship.
Noo Ya revealed that the other women came forward after she had posted the story and told her that the same man had cheated on them. They all agreed to end their relationships with the serial philanderer.
Thai lawyer Ratchapon Sirisakhon reported yesterday that he had been approached by representatives of the women at his office in the central province of Nontha Buri. He said the women were scared of being sued by his first and legal wife. Fines between 500,000 baht to 5,000,000 have been issued in the past, depending on a woman’s status.
Noo Ya said she wanted to apologise to Pu’s wife and explain how all the women accidentally became his mistress without being aware of it. She added she understood how hurt the wife must be discovering that her husband is untrustworthy.
Ratchapon suggested each woman should file a separate complaint to the police. According to Thai law, the first and legal wife can sue a mistress who had an affair with her husband. However, the charge would be dismissed if the mistress could prove she was lured into the relationship.
SOURCE: Sanook
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
Thai tutor arrested for making child porn with boys
Where to find cannabis-infused food in Thailand
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Alcohol ban tightening in homeless centre after in-house murder
Thieves steal VIP chairs from Liverpool – Man U match in Bangkok
Filipinos go on book-buying spree to “preserve history” of Marcos family atrocities
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Amazing Dark Sky Thailand programme by TAT to boost stargazing
Striped dolphin dies in Patong after washing ashore injured
‘Oh, bother!’ Thai govt patrol team stumble upon 20 million baht Winnie the Pooh ecstasy haul
Thai protesters run their own, informal no-confidence poll
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Thai Health Ministry urges Bangkok to reduce activities to curb Covid spread
UPDATE: Crashed army helicopter gets into another accident in southern Thailand
More lockdowns in China add to economic woes
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand3 days ago
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
-
Phuket3 days ago
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
-
Bangkok4 hours ago
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
-
Business3 days ago
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
-
Bangkok3 days ago
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Recent comments: