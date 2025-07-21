Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam

A boat capsized in the Rajjaprabha Dam, also known as Cheow Lan Dam, in the southern province of Surat Thani, claiming the life of a Thai tour guide. Sixteen foreign tourists were rescued safely.

The Kusonsattha Surat Thani Rescue Foundation responded to an alert about the accident at 11.40am yesterday, 20 July. The incident involved a longtail tour boat carrying 18 passengers, including five Belgians, 11 Dutch nationals, a female Thai guide, and a Thai boat driver.

According to MGR Online, everyone on board was wearing life jackets, which allowed them to remain afloat long enough for the rescue team to arrive.

Rescuers managed to save all the foreign tourists and the boat driver, but the tour guide, 44 year old Thatsawan Phonlakorn, tragically died. It was reported that her head struck the boat during the chaos, knocking her out and she took in water and drowned. The rescue team rushed her to Ban Takhun Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fatal accident is still under investigation. Locals revealed to the media that several similar accidents have occurred in the same area before.

The location is known as Chong Na Khao, meaning a channel in front of the mountain. During heavy thunderstorms, strong winds are common at this spot, often leading to accidents.

Residents also noted that the small size of longtail boats and the number of passengers contribute to repeated incidents in the area. Some claimed that victims from previous accidents in the same location remain missing.

Relevant government departments confirmed that Thatsawan was a licensed and trained tour guide. Her licence was valid until November 3, 2029. However, it was not disclosed how long she had worked as a tour guide at the dam.

In a related incident, five foreign tourists were rescued last week after their dive boat began leaking off the coast of Phuket. A week earlier, a Spanish family of four was rescued after their tour boat capsized in Phuket waters.