Thai temples ordered to limit cash holdings amid monk scandal

Following a romantic scandal involving monks, the Sangha Supreme Council issued a regulation requiring every temple across Thailand to hold no more than 100,000 baht in cash. The regulation is expected to come into effect on October 1.

The scandal, which involves a Thai woman named Golf and several respected monks, captured widespread public attention. In addition to focusing on the monks’ violations of religious discipline, many people questioned the income of monks and the revenue each temple receives.

Public sentiment suggests that the more money monks possess, the more likely they are to break monastic rules. It has been argued that Golf and other women in similar cases targeted monks due to their wealth. This controversy ultimately triggered a crisis of faith in Thai Buddhism.

Senator Parinya Wongcherdkwan raised the issue during a parliamentary session yesterday, July 14, questioning government officials on their plan to resolve the ongoing crisis. In part of his speech, Parinya controversially stated…

“I would like to have 100 more women like Golf to expose bad monks so the religion can return to its original purity. These days, women are no longer interested in rich men.

“They’re turning to temple abbots, who seem even wealthier. We no longer have good monks. All we can do now is show respect to the Buddha statue.”

Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, Suchart Tancharoen, responded to the concerns by stating he disagreed with Parinya’s suggestion. He argued that having more people like Golf would only deepen the crisis of faith.

Suchart explained that government officials are now working closely with the National Office of Buddhism to introduce appropriate measures to address the issue. Relevant departments are planning to launch proactive investigations to identify misbehaving monks.

Additionally, the Sangha Act will be revised to introduce punishments for monks involved in romantic or sexual relationships, as well as for anyone complicit in such misconduct. Penalties would include imprisonment and fines ranging from tens of thousands to several hundred thousand baht.

Suchart affirmed that the legislative amendments would be finalised within the next three to four months.

He added that the first regulation addressing the issue will come into effect on October 1. The Sangha Supreme Council enacted a measure requiring all temples to deposit donations into bank accounts, prohibiting temples from holding more than 100,000 baht in cash.

Suchart concluded that the officials hope this measure will help address fraud and protect monks from becoming targets of scammers and criminals.