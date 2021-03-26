Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1 | Thaiger

Thailand
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
Despite shortening the required quarantine time for visitors to Thailand, those who are vaccinated won’t be able to skip quarantine just yet. Recently, the Thai government shortened quarantine times from 14 days to 10 starting April 1, but have not announced when or it vaccinated tourists will be able to forego quarantine altogether.
The move to shorten quarantine was to attract more foreign visitors, but it applies to both Thai nationals and foreigners arriving from abroad. But the quarantine length is dependent upon where they are arriving from. Travellers from certain countries, which have seen multiple Covid variants arise, will not be allowed to take advantage of the shortened quarantine.
For those arriving, however, the shortened quarantine also comes with more flexibility of allowed activities. People quarantining can leave their rooms during certain hours and for some purposes such as to use fitness centres or swimming pools; exercise outdoors; or buy food and products, but must remain in the quarantine facilities. Before, the rule was to only allow people to leave their rooms for 1 hour a day to exercise. During the quarantine period, travellers will be tested 2 times for Covid-19.
In more good news, those foreign travellers who wish to enter Thailand now only need to present an RT-PCR test 72 hours before flying, instead of the fit-to-fly document that has seen many obstacles. For Thais, presenting either one is acceptable.
The recent quarantine cut kicks off Thailand’s goal of doing away with quarantines altogether by October. But, it has not been decided if visitors will need to be vaccinated in order to skip quarantine or if they will still need to isolate for an even shorter period of 7 days. Recent news announcements may point towards the decision being made after tourism-heavy areas in the Kingdom have reached a herd immunity status, which requires 70% of local residents to be inoculated. Those areas, such as Phuket and Koh Samui, are already ahead of the game, as they are planning to reopen in July without the need for travellers to undergo quarantines.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Bangkok’s famous “Airplane Graveyard” caught fire yesterday evening. Firefighters believe blaze first started in dry grass nearby before spreading to one of the decommissioned planes. People living nearby reported thick black smoke and strong chemical smells coming from the junkyard, which is home to an abandoned Boeing 747 plane and 2 McDonnell Dougless MD-82 aircraft.
Fire crews were called at 9 pm and brought the fire under control around 10:15 pm. The Hua Mark Fire and Rescue station said the flames weren’t very dangerous, as they weren’t near any buildings and were contained within 100 square metres. But the noxious chemical smells coming from the burning jet were concerning.
The source cause of the fire is under investigation and has not been determined yet. This relatively small fire, compared to recent fires in Chiang Mai but affects one of Bangkok’s most popular alternative tourist attractions.
The Airplane Graveyard is a famous wasteland in a field in Bangkok that became popular with adventurous tourists and creative photographers. The Airplane Graveyard is list as one of the unusual abandoned places in the world on TripAdvisor lists.
The 3 abandon planes, now in graffiti-covered states of decay, are featured on many blogs for urban exploration. It started when the nose of a 747 was dumped in an empty field off of Ramkhamhaeng Road in 2010.
In 2014, 2 McDonnell Dougless planes that belonged to One-Two-Go Airlines were dumped there too. The model was involved in a fatal crash in 2007 at Phuket International Airport. The company was banned in the European Union in 2009 and 2010 over safety worries before reforming as Orient Thai Airlines with a new fleet of airplanes.
In 2015 a full 747 was added to the Airplane Graveyard, and crafty homeless people made the fuselages into makeshift housing. Some and even charge tourists admission of between 200 and 800 baht to photograph and explore the area’s broken planes.
SOURCE: Stuff.co.nz
Thailand
Thailand’s richest man buys Pattaya hotel, expects tourism will rebound
Thailand’s richest man is expects tourism will rebound quickly. He’s so confident, that he’s now investing in hotels, including a hotel in Pattaya. Asset World Corp., the property arm of Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s TCC Group, purchased a Pattaya hotel this month. The company is now searching for more properties.
With the drastic slowdown of international travel over the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Thailand’s massive tourism industry has suffered, leaving over 100 hotels for sale, with more properties selling or closing each day. Many hotels have closed down during the pandemic and will not reopen, even when borders reopen, tentatively scheduled for October.
Plans are underway to convert the property in tourist hotspot Pattaya into a branded hotel. Asset World has more than 50 billion baht invested in upcoming projects, with 3 hotels slated to open later this year. Thailand’s tallest tower is also planned, scheduled to begin construction at the beginning of 2023. The company may also acquire properties and land from Charoen’s TCC Group.
Asset World aims to purchase more struggling properties. Stephan Vanden Auweele, chief hospitality group officer, says the time is right to buy.
“If the right products, the right hotels come at the right price, we will definitely look at every opportunity.”
With tourism down, and a third of tourism-related businesses closing down in the last year due to the effects of the pandemic, Charoen’s investment in the Pattaya hotel, and positive outlook on recovery may help boost recovery.
Many hope tourism will pick up as people are vaccinated worldwide and travel restrictions finally begin to ease. Vanden Auweele believes that tourism will recover quickly in October when international travel is fully reopened. But he acknowledges that many hotels were failing before the pandemic, and views this as a chance to refurbish and revitalize the tourist industry.
“This situation is about cleaning up and maybe eliminating whoever was already not doing well before the crisis.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Songkran
TAT New York office to host a virtual Songkran from Chiang Mai
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is set to host a virtual Songkran celebration from Chiang Mai next month in its New York office to celebrate the Thai New Year. “Spring into Songkran Splendours” will be broadcast live from Chiang Mai and is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 from 8pm-9pm Eastern Standard Time. Free registration is available online by following this link.
The broadcast will feature several segments that highlight Thailand’s traditional culture, festivals and food. Beginning with a segment on the meaning and importance of Songkran, it will then broadcast a traditional water blessing from the Ban Rai Kong Khing community. The community is known for practising holistic wellness, making organic products, and offering homestays in Chiang Mai. Further segments will focus on elephant care tourism and Thai food culture. Santi Sawangcharoen, Director of the TAT New York Office, says he looks forward to a chance to enjoy the holiday while awaiting the reopening of Thailand.
“As we prepare for travel’s rebound during the new normal, celebrating Songkran virtually will allow us to gather and enjoy the meaning of the holiday in a new way that feels exciting at this time.”
Chiang Mai’s Patara Elephant Farm, a family-run conservation project, will give a presentation on how to better the conditions of Thai elephants through conservation, healthcare, and sustainable solutions. Celebrity chef Arnold Myint, star of Top Chef and the Food Network, will give a virtual cooking class featuring Thai Papaya Salad, or Som Tam, in Thai language.
The virtual celebration comes as Thai authorities wrestle over how to celebrate the upcoming Songkran holiday during Covid-19 times. Recent decisions are leaning towards a dry celebration for a day that’s traditionally drenched in water fights. Large events must submit a plan of activities for Songkran, which are subject to approval.
Chiang Mai, the home of TAT’s virtual Songkran event, was recently ranked as the “Friendliest City in the World” in the Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Naste. It’s hoped that the city’s friendly spirit will inspire people worldwide to join in Thailand’s Songkran New Year celebration.
SOURCE: TAT News
