TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
109 2 minutes read
TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices
Photo courtesy of ประชาชาติธุรกิจ

TrueMoney recently addressed concerns following reports implicating the company in the pre-installation of its financial application on mobile phones.

Ascend Money, which operates TrueMoney, clarified that the app is legally compliant and operates with the necessary business licences. TrueMoney holds an electronic payment service licence from the Bank of Thailand (BoT), while Ascend Nano is licenced for digital lending.

Advertisements

The company firmly stated it has no agreements with any mobile phone manufacturers to pre-install its app from the factory or on devices sold in stores or through retailers. Customers wishing to use TrueMoney must independently download it from the Apple Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android) and consent during the registration and usage processes.

Ascend Money and its subsidiaries prioritise user data protection and financial transaction security, adhering strictly to laws such as the Personal Data Protection Act. The company ensures data collection and access are carried out only with user permission and as legally required.

Related Articles

To further secure financial transactions, TrueMoney has implemented 3X Protection technology, which uses artificial intelligence to detect, intercept, and stop fraudulent activities. This technology includes multi-layer identity verification and blocks access to TrueMoney accounts on devices that have unsafe settings or apps installed, reported KhaoSod.

For any questions or further information, customers can contact TrueMoney customer service at 1240 or via Live Chat on the app, available 24 hours a day.

TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

ORIGINAL STORY: Built-in loan apps raise data security fears for Oppo and Realme users

Advertisements

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society urged representatives of the electronics company Oppo and its subsidiary Realme to clarify allegations of illegal data collection from built-in loan apps found on their smartphones.

A technology-focused social media influencer, known as คุณลุงไอที (Khun Lung IT, meaning IT uncle), took to his official Facebook page to warn Oppo and Realme smartphone users about the safety of their personal and financial information.

According to the page, some smartphones from the two brands were pre-installed with loan applications called Fineasy and สินเชื่อความสุข (translated as happy loan). These applications could not be uninstalled and reportedly had access to users’ locations, contacts, and other personal information entered into the phones.

The influencer suspected these applications of collecting users’ personal data and financial information without users’ consent, which could potentially benefit criminal gangs, such as call centre scams.

Several netizens shared their experiences in the comments section. One Thai man revealed that he attempted to delete the two applications but failed, as they reinstalled themselves each time.

A Thai woman reported being unable to access her mobile banking application because it detected the pre-installed loan apps as risky and threatening. She had to block the two loan applications to regain access to her United Overseas Bank (UOB) mobile banking app.

Most of the users shared that what they could do was block the applications but they were unable to remove them permanently.

In response, Oppo and Realme issued an official statement apologising to their customers and promising that users would soon be able to delete the loan applications. They also invited users who wished to remove the applications immediately to contact staff at their service centres.

As a result, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has called on the companies’ representatives to meet with officials and provide clarification on the matter as soon as possible.

The companies’ actions are believed to violate the Personal Data Protection Act but details of the specific violations have not yet been disclosed.

Meanwhile, many netizens announced boycotts of the two smartphone brands, stating their intention to switch to other devices for safety reasons.

Latest Thailand News
Tragedy in Isaan: Century-old tree kills teen, injures another Crime News

Tragedy in Isaan: Century-old tree kills teen, injures another

9 minutes ago
Child dragged by kite in Thailand&#8217;s windy paddy field (video) Thailand News

Child dragged by kite in Thailand’s windy paddy field (video)

17 minutes ago
Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers Central Thailand News

Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

1 hour ago
Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama Crime News

Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

2 hours ago
Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics Crime News

Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

2 hours ago
TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices Crime News

TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

2 hours ago
Thailand tackles plastic waste imports crisis head-on (video) Thailand News

Thailand tackles plastic waste imports crisis head-on (video)

2 hours ago
NBTC suspends OPPO and realme sales over data privacy breach Crime News

NBTC suspends OPPO and realme sales over data privacy breach

2 hours ago
Elderly man found dead on Pattaya roadside due to hypothermia Crime News

Elderly man found dead on Pattaya roadside due to hypothermia

2 hours ago
Chulalongkorn University announces the &#8216;Future of Jobs 2025&#8217; Economy News

Chulalongkorn University announces the ‘Future of Jobs 2025’

3 hours ago
2 missing Chinese women rescued safely from Myanmar scam gang Crime News

2 missing Chinese women rescued safely from Myanmar scam gang

3 hours ago
Exciting meetup for language learners and educators in Bangkok Events

Exciting meetup for language learners and educators in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Fatal crash on Bang Lamung road as SUV hits car Pattaya News

Fatal crash on Bang Lamung road as SUV hits car

3 hours ago
Pattaya man left homeless by mosquito coil fire (video) Crime News

Pattaya man left homeless by mosquito coil fire (video)

3 hours ago
Tourist theft in Patong escalates to stabbing incident Crime News

Tourist theft in Patong escalates to stabbing incident

3 hours ago
Belgian man scammed out of 8 million baht by female Thai soldier Pattaya News

Belgian man scammed out of 8 million baht by female Thai soldier

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya

3 hours ago
Something&#8217;s fishy: Farmers demand answers over blackchin tilapia spread Bangkok News

Something’s fishy: Farmers demand answers over blackchin tilapia spread

4 hours ago
Irish diver&#8217;s mysterious demise on Death Island Thailand News

Irish diver’s mysterious demise on Death Island

4 hours ago
Monk on knife and axe rampage wreaks havoc in Surin temple Crime News

Monk on knife and axe rampage wreaks havoc in Surin temple

4 hours ago
Cold snap in Thailand: Bangkok dips to 16 degrees Celsius Thailand News

Cold snap in Thailand: Bangkok dips to 16 degrees Celsius

4 hours ago
Former Thai inmate jailed for rape arrested for repeated assault Crime News

Former Thai inmate jailed for rape arrested for repeated assault

4 hours ago
Thailand bets on man-made marvels for tourism cash boost Business News

Thailand bets on man-made marvels for tourism cash boost

4 hours ago
Tragedy on Death Island: Irish diver found dead in hotel room (video) Thailand News

Tragedy on Death Island: Irish diver found dead in hotel room (video)

19 hours ago
Thailand greenlights legal casinos to boost tourism and economy Economy News

Thailand greenlights legal casinos to boost tourism and economy

20 hours ago
Crime NewsFinanceTechnology NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
109 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand video news | Thailand approves casino legalisation to boost tourism and economy, Malaysia PM denies concealing document on Najib&#8217;s home detention

Thailand video news | Thailand approves casino legalisation to boost tourism and economy, Malaysia PM denies concealing document on Najib’s home detention

1 hour ago
Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

1 hour ago
Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

2 hours ago
Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

2 hours ago