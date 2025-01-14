TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

Photo courtesy of ประชาชาติธุรกิจ

TrueMoney recently addressed concerns following reports implicating the company in the pre-installation of its financial application on mobile phones.

Ascend Money, which operates TrueMoney, clarified that the app is legally compliant and operates with the necessary business licences. TrueMoney holds an electronic payment service licence from the Bank of Thailand (BoT), while Ascend Nano is licenced for digital lending.

The company firmly stated it has no agreements with any mobile phone manufacturers to pre-install its app from the factory or on devices sold in stores or through retailers. Customers wishing to use TrueMoney must independently download it from the Apple Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android) and consent during the registration and usage processes.

Ascend Money and its subsidiaries prioritise user data protection and financial transaction security, adhering strictly to laws such as the Personal Data Protection Act. The company ensures data collection and access are carried out only with user permission and as legally required.

To further secure financial transactions, TrueMoney has implemented 3X Protection technology, which uses artificial intelligence to detect, intercept, and stop fraudulent activities. This technology includes multi-layer identity verification and blocks access to TrueMoney accounts on devices that have unsafe settings or apps installed, reported KhaoSod.

For any questions or further information, customers can contact TrueMoney customer service at 1240 or via Live Chat on the app, available 24 hours a day.

ORIGINAL STORY: Built-in loan apps raise data security fears for Oppo and Realme users

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society urged representatives of the electronics company Oppo and its subsidiary Realme to clarify allegations of illegal data collection from built-in loan apps found on their smartphones.

A technology-focused social media influencer, known as คุณลุงไอที (Khun Lung IT, meaning IT uncle), took to his official Facebook page to warn Oppo and Realme smartphone users about the safety of their personal and financial information.

According to the page, some smartphones from the two brands were pre-installed with loan applications called Fineasy and สินเชื่อความสุข (translated as happy loan). These applications could not be uninstalled and reportedly had access to users’ locations, contacts, and other personal information entered into the phones.

The influencer suspected these applications of collecting users’ personal data and financial information without users’ consent, which could potentially benefit criminal gangs, such as call centre scams.

Several netizens shared their experiences in the comments section. One Thai man revealed that he attempted to delete the two applications but failed, as they reinstalled themselves each time.

A Thai woman reported being unable to access her mobile banking application because it detected the pre-installed loan apps as risky and threatening. She had to block the two loan applications to regain access to her United Overseas Bank (UOB) mobile banking app.

Most of the users shared that what they could do was block the applications but they were unable to remove them permanently.

In response, Oppo and Realme issued an official statement apologising to their customers and promising that users would soon be able to delete the loan applications. They also invited users who wished to remove the applications immediately to contact staff at their service centres.

As a result, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has called on the companies’ representatives to meet with officials and provide clarification on the matter as soon as possible.

The companies’ actions are believed to violate the Personal Data Protection Act but details of the specific violations have not yet been disclosed.

Meanwhile, many netizens announced boycotts of the two smartphone brands, stating their intention to switch to other devices for safety reasons.