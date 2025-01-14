Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

Police fined a sweet tamarind vendor in the Isaan province of Udon Thani 2,500 baht for using explicit photos of scantily clad and nude models to promote his shop.

A medical professional from Ban Phue Hospital in Udon Thani urged officers from Ban Phue Police Station to take action against the vendor, who advertised his shop with explicit images. The vendor operated his business from a pickup and placed large explicit photographs around his vehicle.

Officers arrived at the hospital and discovered the mobile sweet tamarind shop parked in the hospital’s car park. Each photograph of the nude and provocative models was censored with tape covering their breasts and genitals.

In addition to those images, there was a sign displaying a price list and details of a lucky draw promotion for regular customers, offering a gold accessory as a prize.

The vendor and wife, whose names have not been disclosed, were taken to the police station for questioning. The male vendor admitted to sourcing the explicit images online, printing them on vinyl signs, and attaching them to his vehicle himself.

Thai vendor fined for explicit pictures to promote his tamrind shop
Photo via Facebook/ สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว

The vendor claimed he had no malicious intent and was merely trying to attract customers. He explained that the images were displayed for only a few days before his arrest and expressed his willingness to remove them if his actions were deemed illegal.

The vendor explained that he also introduced a lucky draw promotion, offering a gold reward to his customers. For every 500 baht spent on sweet tamarind, customers would receive a coupon to participate in the draw. The prize was a gold ring worth 3,000 baht.

Thai tamarind vendor fined for explicit advertisement
Photo via Facebook/ สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว

He acknowledged that some customers previously complained about the explicit images but he dismissed their concerns, believing the pictures were merely humorous.

His wife admitted that she had warned him about the images but he insisted on continuing with his sales strategy.

Officers charged the vendor with violating Section 388 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to committing obscene acts in public and carries a maximum fine of 5,000 baht. In this case, police fined the vendor 2,500 baht and ordered him to remove all of the explicit photographs.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

