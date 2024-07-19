Over 2 million unregistered Thai mobile numbers suspended

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) suspended the services of over 2 million mobile phone numbers after their owners missed the identity registration deadline yesterday. This move aims to enhance security and reduce fraud related to unregistered mobile numbers.

The affected numbers are primarily linked to individuals possessing between six and 100 unregistered SIM cards. The suspension affects their ability to make calls, send SMS, and access the internet. NBTC Commissioner Police General Nathathorn Prousoontorn emphasised the importance of this action, stating that if the SIM cards are not registered within the next 30 to 45 days, the numbers will be permanently revoked and redistributed.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) recently tasked the NBTC with reviewing approximately 80 million mobile phone numbers associated with over 113 million mobile banking accounts. This measure is to ensure that the ownership of SIM cards matches the account holders, a process that is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

“This initiative is crucial for national security and in combating fraudulent activities. We urge all mobile users to register their SIM cards promptly to avoid service disruption.”

The NBTC’s suspension affects 2.14 million mobile numbers, a significant step in the ongoing effort to secure mobile communications and financial transactions. This measure highlights the Thai government’s commitment to tackling fraud and misuse of mobile services, reported Pattaya News.

ORIGINAL STORY: NBTC suspends SIM cards to tackle call centre scams

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) of Thailand, in partnership with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), launched a significant operation aimed at regulating mobile banking and combating call centre scams.

The initiative led to the suspension of 1,096,000 phone numbers registered to users holding more than 101 SIM cards.

A member of the NBTC board, Police General Nathathorn Prousoontorn, alongside other high-ranking officials, convened a meeting to assess the progress in addressing call centre gang activities. During the meeting, they unveiled several key measures being implemented.

One of the primary actions involves suspending unverified SIM cards. Users who have not verified their identities in accordance with NBTC regulations will have their services suspended. So far, NBTC has suspended 2,141,317 unverified SIM cards. Among these, 1,096,000 SIM cards were held by users possessing 101 or more SIM cards.

The partnership also scrutinised fraudulent mobile banking SIM cards. NBTC received data from 21 banks through AMLO, covering 79 million bank accounts and 113,568,836 mobile banking phone numbers.

This data is being analysed to ensure that SIM card owners match the bank account holders. The verification process is ongoing and expected to be completed by the end of July 2024.

In addition, NBTC, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Police, is cracking down on illegal telecom signal towers installed along the border in five provinces: Tak, Chiang Rai, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Ranong. These towers have been facilitating the operations of call centre scams. To date, 29 offenders have been prosecuted, reported Pattaya Mail.