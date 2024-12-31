Thailand’s central bank launches phase two of sustainability framework

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:32, 31 December 2024| Updated: 11:32, 31 December 2024
78 2 minutes read
Thailand’s central bank launches phase two of sustainability framework
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s central bank is advancing its commitment to sustainability with the introduction of phase two of the Thailand Taxonomy, a strategic framework designed to guide banks and local businesses towards environmentally sustainable practices. This initiative, spearheaded by the Bank of Thailand, seeks to standardise the transition to sustainable operations across various sectors.

The Thailand Taxonomy Board has unveiled a draft of phase two for public feedback, with the consultation period extending from today through January 10 next year. This phase encompasses four pivotal business sectors: agriculture (encompassing livestock, fisheries, and forestry), building and real estate, manufacturing, and waste management.

Advertisements

Developed by the Thailand Taxonomy Working Group, which comprises representatives from government, business, and financial sectors, the taxonomy provides a structured approach to classifying economic activities that are environmentally sustainable. It is aligned with international standards but tailored to meet Thailand’s unique needs, serving as a benchmark for eco-friendly economic activities.

The taxonomy’s primary objectives include enhancing capital allocation efficiency, streamlining risk management, boosting private sector investment, and informing public policies, all aimed at achieving Thailand’s environmental sustainability targets.

Related news

The first phase of the Thailand Taxonomy, initiated on June 30, 2023, concentrated on reducing greenhouse gas emissions within the energy and transport sectors, both significant contributors to the nation’s emissions.

Roong Mallikamas, deputy governor for financial institutions stability at the central bank, stated, “The working group is now preparing for phase two, which will include additional economic sectors that either have a significant environmental impact or are highly vulnerable to natural disasters.”

Thailand Taxonomy

Advertisements

While large banks and corporations in Thailand are generally equipped to transition towards sustainable practices following international standards, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) encounter more significant hurdles in this shift. Consequently, the central bank is urging financial institutions to support SMEs in their journey towards sustainability.

To aid in this transition, the central bank has introduced the Financing the Transition programme. This initiative encourages banks to assist local businesses in adopting sustainable practices. Eight major commercial banks are participating in the programme: Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, TMBThanachart Bank, Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, and UOB Thailand.

In the second phase of the taxonomy, the central bank aims for banks to focus more on assisting SMEs in transitioning to sustainable business practices and adhering to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards that align with global norms, reported Bangkok Post.

Roong further commented, “We want banks to assist SMEs in transitioning from existing brown businesses to less-brown businesses. This would help SMEs improve business efficiency and strengthen competitiveness in a changing global economic landscape.”

Latest Thailand News
Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market Crime News

Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market

17 minutes ago
Where to celebrate New Year in Pattaya 2025 Events

Where to celebrate New Year in Pattaya 2025

59 minutes ago
Thailand gold prices rise by 50 baht as year ends Thailand News

Thailand gold prices rise by 50 baht as year ends

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s central bank launches phase two of sustainability framework Business News

Thailand’s central bank launches phase two of sustainability framework

2 hours ago
Tragic Kanchanaburi crash claims three lives, one injured Road deaths

Tragic Kanchanaburi crash claims three lives, one injured

2 hours ago
Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice Crime News

Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner Road deaths

Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner

3 hours ago
Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict Thailand News

Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s submarine project to finish in six months amid delays Thailand News

Thailand’s submarine project to finish in six months amid delays

3 hours ago
A year in review 2024 &#8211; Thaiger’s top stories in Thailand Thailand News

A year in review 2024 – Thaiger’s top stories in Thailand

3 hours ago
Bangkok handbag thief caught after motorcycle crash Bangkok News

Bangkok handbag thief caught after motorcycle crash

4 hours ago
Prachinburi plantation owner killed in brutal attack Crime News

Prachinburi plantation owner killed in brutal attack

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold wave with thunderstorms in the south Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold wave with thunderstorms in the south

4 hours ago
Thailand to boost growth with new European trade deals Business News

Thailand to boost growth with new European trade deals

4 hours ago
Lisa tops Thailand soft power poll, beating Moo Deng and Butter Bear Thailand News

Lisa tops Thailand soft power poll, beating Moo Deng and Butter Bear

4 hours ago
Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025 Events

Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025

22 hours ago
1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims Bangkok News

1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims

22 hours ago
Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case Crime News

Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case

23 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver Bangkok News

Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver

24 hours ago
NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation Politics News

NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

24 hours ago
Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel Crime News

Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

1 day ago
Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals Thailand News

Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

1 day ago
Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls Thai Law News

Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls

1 day ago
Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine Phuket News

Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine

1 day ago
Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse Thailand News

Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse

1 day ago
Business News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise

From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise

Published: 11:58, 27 December 2024
Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment

Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment

Published: 11:42, 27 December 2024
Thai restaurant sales to soar 15% over new year period

Thai restaurant sales to soar 15% over new year period

Published: 16:30, 25 December 2024
Government extends excise tax cut for entertainment venues to boost tourism

Government extends excise tax cut for entertainment venues to boost tourism

Published: 13:22, 25 December 2024