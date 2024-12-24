Thailand considers Bitcoin payment trial in Phuket for tech tourists

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 11:26, 24 December 2024| Updated: 11:26, 24 December 2024
Thailand is considering a groundbreaking initiative proposed by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to test Bitcoin payments in Phuket, aiming to enhance the country’s appeal to technology-forward tourists. This proposal, however, requires the Bank of Thailand to conduct a detailed examination of the potential risks involved, as highlighted by Gulf Binance, the local division of the global cryptocurrency leader, Binance.

Nirun Fuwattananukul, CEO of Gulf Binance, expressed optimism about using Phuket as a pilot area for Bitcoin transactions, describing it as a significant move for the digital asset sector.

“It reflects not only the momentum of global crypto adoption but also demonstrates that leaders at the highest level are embracing these transformative technologies. As more countries adopt digital assets and cryptocurrencies, Thailand must not be left behind.”

Given Thailand’s strong dependence on tourism, integrating cryptocurrencies into Phuket’s economy could complement the nation’s strategic objectives by attracting tech-savvy tourists and investors, according to Nirun.

While cryptocurrencies present new opportunities, they also come with risks such as volatility and security issues, which remain largely unexplored territory.

“Implementing a sandbox approach is a prudent strategy. It provides a controlled environment where regulatory authorities can closely monitor and assess the implications, while businesses and consumers gain practical experience,” Nirun remarked.

This controlled setting would allow thorough risk assessment and management before any possible national rollout. A successful trial in Phuket could position Thailand as a leader in digital innovation within the region, boosting its global reputation as a forward-thinking nation in financial technology.

Bitcoin transactions are already underway in countries like the US and Japan, and Thailand can glean insights from these nations to develop a strategy suited to its own conditions. However, Thailand’s unique financial system, which operates under strict currency regulations, presents specific challenges.

Nirun pointed out, “Introducing Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as a payment method could have implications for monetary flow and the Bank of Thailand’s ability to manage economic stability. This makes it crucial for the central bank to thoroughly study the risks and benefits associated with such a move.”

Considerations must include the effects on currency management, capital movement, and monetary policies. Wide adoption of crypto payments without proper safeguards could potentially disrupt traditional financial systems or impact the central bank’s regulatory capabilities.

Regulatory changes would be essential to implement this initiative. Payment systems are currently governed by the central bank, while digital assets fall under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Bank of Thailand currently prohibits using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment.

A coordinated effort between the central bank and the SEC would be necessary to harmonise their regulations and establish a viable framework for this initiative, said Nirun.

He emphasised the importance of addressing consumer protection, anti-money laundering efforts, and the potential effects on financial stability in Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

“The regulatory framework would also need to ensure that crypto payments operate within the country’s existing monetary policies and currency controls.”

To achieve a balanced approach between innovation and risk management, Nirun noted that collaboration among regulators, industry stakeholders, and policymakers would be crucial.

