Thailand’s smoking rate drops 48% in 33 years, economic strain remains

Thailand has successfully decreased its smoking rate by 48% over the past 33 years, yet tobacco use continues to impose a significant economic burden on low-income households. This was highlighted by the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation (ASH) during World No-Tobacco Day yesterday, May 31.

Chairman Doctor Prakit Vathesatogkit, referencing data from tobacco consumption surveys between 1991 and 2024, noted that the smoking rate among Thai adults dropped from 32% in 1991 to 16% in 2024. The most substantial decline occurred in the northern region, with a 58% reduction, whereas the southern region experienced the smallest decrease at 29%.

In households with earnings between 1,043 and 6,532 baht per month, individuals typically spend 748 baht (US$23) monthly on cigarette packs, 127 baht (US$4) on roll-your-own tobacco, and 718 baht (US$21) on e-cigarettes. For the lowest income group, tobacco costs can account for up to 60% of their monthly income, impacting basic needs, household health, and children’s educational opportunities.

Doctor Prakit also introduced a mobile application called TUM (Tobacco Use Monitor), aimed at collecting local data on smoking habits to aid in devising more targeted tobacco control measures at the community level.

Doctor Lakkhana Termsirikulchai, director of the Centre for Tobacco Control Human Resource Development at the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), expressed concerns about the increasing use of e-cigarettes among Thai youth. Modern e-cigarette products now feature over 18,000 flavours and are often designed to resemble toys, making them less detectable to adults.

Nicotine pouches and nasal vapes deliver high doses of nicotine without smoke or odour, potentially making them more addictive than traditional cigarettes. Alarming instances include children as young as 12 to 14 years suffering lung damage due to e-cigarette use, and a 1 year and 7-month-old child exposed to smoking and kratom tea within the family, reported Bangkok Post.

These issues underscore the urgent need for immediate action to tighten e-cigarette regulations and restrict access, particularly at the local level.

