Butts out: Beach smoke ban sparks flaming row in Pattaya

A fresh crackdown on smoking at Pattaya’s beaches sparked a fiery debate among expats and long-term tourists, who say the ban is little more than a cosmetic fix masking deeper problems.

Pattaya’s new smoking ban, which threatens offenders with a 5,000 baht fine for lighting up on the sand or nearby footpaths, was billed as a bold step to clean up the shoreline and protect public health. But for many foreign residents, it’s yet another poorly executed idea that risks doing more harm than good.

On social media, expats and frequent visitors unleashed a torrent of criticism, questioning why smoking is suddenly the top priority when other issues—like shirtless tourists, litter, and open-air urination—still go unchecked.

“Nice penalty. Cannot be shirtless on the beach? Are you OK?” one commenter asked sarcastically.

Others noted that if officials can deploy patrols to catch smokers, they should also provide basic amenities like public toilets and more rubbish bins.

Some argued the policy could be selectively enforced, targeting foreigners while locals get a pass.

“I have serious doubts this will be applied equally,” said one longtime visitor.

Sceptics also warned that the crackdown could worsen Pattaya’s declining reputation as a tourist hotspot.

“The country is doing everything it can to reduce people’s reason to come… a sad demise,” another commenter lamented.

Transparency was another concern, with reports of “unofficial fines” fuelling suspicions about how the rules will be applied. Others questioned why vaping wasn’t included in the ban, calling the approach inconsistent, reported Pattaya Mail.

Drilling deeper, critics said the problem isn’t smoking itself but the city’s priorities. Some suggested the police should first address more significant sources of pollution, such as exhaust fumes from buses and trucks.

“It’s already no tourists anymore, but let them do. Will see when commerce will not work anymore,” one expat wrote, echoing fears the ban could backfire economically.

Not all feedback was negative. Many agreed that, in principle, smoke-free beaches make sense and mirror public health measures seen across Europe. But supporters stressed that bans only work if they are enforced fairly and paired with proper infrastructure and clear signage.