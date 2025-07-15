Butts out: Beach smoke ban sparks flaming row in Pattaya

Some called it inconsistent, questioning why vaping wasn’t banned

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
80 1 minute read
Butts out: Beach smoke ban sparks flaming row in Pattaya
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A fresh crackdown on smoking at Pattaya’s beaches sparked a fiery debate among expats and long-term tourists, who say the ban is little more than a cosmetic fix masking deeper problems.

Pattaya’s new smoking ban, which threatens offenders with a 5,000 baht fine for lighting up on the sand or nearby footpaths, was billed as a bold step to clean up the shoreline and protect public health. But for many foreign residents, it’s yet another poorly executed idea that risks doing more harm than good.

On social media, expats and frequent visitors unleashed a torrent of criticism, questioning why smoking is suddenly the top priority when other issues—like shirtless tourists, litter, and open-air urination—still go unchecked.

“Nice penalty. Cannot be shirtless on the beach? Are you OK?” one commenter asked sarcastically.

Others noted that if officials can deploy patrols to catch smokers, they should also provide basic amenities like public toilets and more rubbish bins.

Butts out: Beach smoke ban sparks flaming row in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Some argued the policy could be selectively enforced, targeting foreigners while locals get a pass.

Related Articles

“I have serious doubts this will be applied equally,” said one longtime visitor.

Sceptics also warned that the crackdown could worsen Pattaya’s declining reputation as a tourist hotspot.

“The country is doing everything it can to reduce people’s reason to come… a sad demise,” another commenter lamented.

Transparency was another concern, with reports of “unofficial fines” fuelling suspicions about how the rules will be applied. Others questioned why vaping wasn’t included in the ban, calling the approach inconsistent, reported Pattaya Mail.

Drilling deeper, critics said the problem isn’t smoking itself but the city’s priorities. Some suggested the police should first address more significant sources of pollution, such as exhaust fumes from buses and trucks.

“It’s already no tourists anymore, but let them do. Will see when commerce will not work anymore,” one expat wrote, echoing fears the ban could backfire economically.

Not all feedback was negative. Many agreed that, in principle, smoke-free beaches make sense and mirror public health measures seen across Europe. But supporters stressed that bans only work if they are enforced fairly and paired with proper infrastructure and clear signage.

Latest Thailand News
Thai-Cambodian border closure disrupts trade, boosts Vietnamese imports Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border closure disrupts trade, boosts Vietnamese imports

10 seconds ago
Butts out: Beach smoke ban sparks flaming row in Pattaya Pattaya News

Butts out: Beach smoke ban sparks flaming row in Pattaya

8 minutes ago
Mother seeks justice after toddler injured under friend&#8217;s care Crime News

Mother seeks justice after toddler injured under friend’s care

16 minutes ago
Thai nationals caught entering illegally at Rong Kluea Market Crime News

Thai nationals caught entering illegally at Rong Kluea Market

32 minutes ago
Sticker shock: Thai food prices soar 106% as wages lag behind Bangkok News

Sticker shock: Thai food prices soar 106% as wages lag behind

40 minutes ago
Thai temples ordered to limit cash holdings amid monk scandal Thailand News

Thai temples ordered to limit cash holdings amid monk scandal

49 minutes ago
Motorcyclist tragically dies in Chanthaburi truck collision Road deaths

Motorcyclist tragically dies in Chanthaburi truck collision

1 hour ago
Nakhon Ratchasima temple’s ‘miracle Buddha’ sparks lottery frenzy Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima temple’s ‘miracle Buddha’ sparks lottery frenzy

1 hour ago
Japanese tourist faces legal action for train vandalism in Bangkok Bangkok News

Japanese tourist faces legal action for train vandalism in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Patong Tunnel project advances with 16.76 billion baht budget Phuket News

Patong Tunnel project advances with 16.76 billion baht budget

2 hours ago
Tweetment needed: Woman hurt as birds smash window, roof caves in Thailand News

Tweetment needed: Woman hurt as birds smash window, roof caves in

2 hours ago
Seaside squat: Iranian beach bum begs for baht in Pattaya Pattaya News

Seaside squat: Iranian beach bum begs for baht in Pattaya

2 hours ago
6-time Thai lottery winner from Loei seeks luck in Ayutthaya Thailand News

6-time Thai lottery winner from Loei seeks luck in Ayutthaya

2 hours ago
Gother’s travel takeover: Thai platform rockets 300% in 7 months Business News

Gother’s travel takeover: Thai platform rockets 300% in 7 months

2 hours ago
Rare wildlife captured in Kaeng Krachan National Park Thailand News

Rare wildlife captured in Kaeng Krachan National Park

3 hours ago
Cambodian beggars in Thailand caught gambling online Crime News

Cambodian beggars in Thailand caught gambling online

3 hours ago
Thai shops face jail over illegal cannabis sweets Cannabis News

Thai shops face jail over illegal cannabis sweets

3 hours ago
Grid-lock and loaded: Phuket officials vow fix for &#8216;Kaew&#8217; chaos Phuket News

Grid-lock and loaded: Phuket officials vow fix for ‘Kaew’ chaos

3 hours ago
Punters spin web of hope at Ang Thong temple tarantula tip-off Thailand News

Punters spin web of hope at Ang Thong temple tarantula tip-off

3 hours ago
Kuwaiti biker’s wipeout sparks heated rescue drama in Pattaya Pattaya News

Kuwaiti biker’s wipeout sparks heated rescue drama in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Teen motorcycle racers arrested in Buriram amid public chaos Crime News

Teen motorcycle racers arrested in Buriram amid public chaos

4 hours ago
Fiscal 2025 revenue set to miss target amid economic slowdown Business News

Fiscal 2025 revenue set to miss target amid economic slowdown

4 hours ago
Bangkok BTS policy under question after armed police denied entry Bangkok News

Bangkok BTS policy under question after armed police denied entry

5 hours ago
Pheu Thai hits back: Thaksin no puppet master, just an adviser Bangkok News

Pheu Thai hits back: Thaksin no puppet master, just an adviser

5 hours ago
Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student&#8217;s bike Crime News

Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student’s bike

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
80 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x