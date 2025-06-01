Thai army denies imminent closure of border with Cambodia

The Royal Thai Army has denied claims circulating on social media about the imminent closure of 16 border checkpoints with Cambodia. Such measures would only be considered if security concerns, particularly those involving long-range weapons, were to escalate.

Major General Winthai Suvaree, the army spokesperson, addressed the issue yesterday, May 31, dispelling rumours that closures had been ordered following a recent incident in a disputed area of Ubon Ratchathani province. He clarified that no official orders have been issued, and any decision to close the border would be based on substantial threats to national security.

“We have not received any reports regarding the closure of border checkpoints,” noted Maj. Gen. Winthai. He added that closures in the past occurred only in response to confirmed intelligence of high-risk threats, especially those involving long-range weapons. Currently, the border situation is stable, with minor issues being managed through bilateral agreements between Thai and Cambodian officials.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub stated yesterday, May 31, that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is keeping a close watch on the situation, receiving updates from national security agencies. The PM confirmed that no border closure orders have been issued.

Trade through the checkpoints continued as usual yesterday, May 31, with increased traveller activity due to the start of a long holiday period.

At the Hat Lek permanent checkpoint in Khlong Yai district of Trat province, the scene was bustling yesterday, May 31, with a steady flow of goods trucks, private vehicles, and travellers crossing the border.

Border closure

Earlier reports online suggested preparations to close six permanent border checkpoints, 10 temporary crossings, and tourist entry points at Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom due to rising tensions.

These reports followed an urgent meeting of Thai security officials after a clash involving Cambodian troops digging a trench in a disputed area near Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani. Cambodia reported one soldier killed and some injuries.

Concerns have grown about cross-border trade safety, with increased anti-Thai sentiment on Cambodian social media. Former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen accused extremist Thais of inciting trouble and blocked Thai IP addresses from his Facebook page. On May 28, he was the only senior official to mention war, referring to Thai troops as invading forces.

In a later post, the father of Cambodia’s current prime minister asserted that the Emerald Triangle belongs to Cambodia, suggesting the matter be settled at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Army commanders from Thailand and Cambodia met on May 29 to discuss de-escalation, agreeing to attempt resolution within two weeks through their joint boundary committee, as stated by the Royal Thai Army on May 30.

The reports indicated that an emergency situation prompting closures would impact six permanent checkpoints, 10 temporary crossings, and two tourism-related access points, specifically the Preah Vihear Temple in Sisaket and the Ta Muen Thom crossing in Surin, reported Bangkok Post.