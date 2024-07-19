Bangchak cuts high-premium fuel prices by 5 baht per litre

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangchak Corporation announced a significant price reduction on its high-premium fuel types, offering a discount of 5 baht per litre nationwide from today to tomorrow, July 20. This promotion includes both Bangchak Hi Premium 97 and Bangchak Hi Premium Diesel S, with no minimum purchase required.

Bangchak Corporation, a leading company in the fuel industry, is running its major annual promotion, Purple Day, which features a notable discount on its high-premium fuel range. Starting today and lasting until tomorrow, customers can enjoy a reduction of 5 baht per litre on Bangchak Hi Premium 97 and Bangchak Hi Premium Diesel S at participating Bangchak and former Esso service stations across the country. Detailed information about the promotion can be found on their website.

Bangchak Hi Premium 97 and Bangchak Hi Premium Diesel S are premium-grade fuels known for their superior quality. These fuels are specially refined to achieve higher octane and cetane ratings compared to standard premium fuels.

Enhanced with a unique additive formula from the United States, they provide smoother engine performance and increased acceleration. These additives also ensure 100% injector cleanliness, which helps protect and extend the lifespan of vehicle engines.

Members of Bangchak Green Miles receive additional benefits during this promotion. Firstly, for every 1,200 baht spent on Bangchak high-premium fuels, members can use their accumulated slips to redeem a free Inthanin beverage, valued up to 65 baht, from a selection of six menu items. This offer is valid from June 1 until July 31, with redemption available until August 15. More details can be found on their website.

Secondly, members who purchase any type of Bangchak Gasohol fuel worth 900 baht or more will receive two large 1.5-litre bottles of drinking water, valued at 30 baht. This offer runs from July 15 to August 31, with further details available on the same website.

Fuel consumers across the country can take advantage of this limited-time offer by visiting participating Bangchak and former Esso service stations. The promotion is expected to attract a significant number of customers, given the substantial discount and added member benefits, reported KhaoSod.