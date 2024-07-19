Bangchak cuts high-premium fuel prices by 5 baht per litre

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:31, 19 July 2024| Updated: 14:31, 19 July 2024
74 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangchak Corporation announced a significant price reduction on its high-premium fuel types, offering a discount of 5 baht per litre nationwide from today to tomorrow, July 20. This promotion includes both Bangchak Hi Premium 97 and Bangchak Hi Premium Diesel S, with no minimum purchase required.

Bangchak Corporation, a leading company in the fuel industry, is running its major annual promotion, Purple Day, which features a notable discount on its high-premium fuel range. Starting today and lasting until tomorrow, customers can enjoy a reduction of 5 baht per litre on Bangchak Hi Premium 97 and Bangchak Hi Premium Diesel S at participating Bangchak and former Esso service stations across the country. Detailed information about the promotion can be found on their website.

Bangchak Hi Premium 97 and Bangchak Hi Premium Diesel S are premium-grade fuels known for their superior quality. These fuels are specially refined to achieve higher octane and cetane ratings compared to standard premium fuels.

Enhanced with a unique additive formula from the United States, they provide smoother engine performance and increased acceleration. These additives also ensure 100% injector cleanliness, which helps protect and extend the lifespan of vehicle engines.

Related news

Members of Bangchak Green Miles receive additional benefits during this promotion. Firstly, for every 1,200 baht spent on Bangchak high-premium fuels, members can use their accumulated slips to redeem a free Inthanin beverage, valued up to 65 baht, from a selection of six menu items. This offer is valid from June 1 until July 31, with redemption available until August 15. More details can be found on their website.

Secondly, members who purchase any type of Bangchak Gasohol fuel worth 900 baht or more will receive two large 1.5-litre bottles of drinking water, valued at 30 baht. This offer runs from July 15 to August 31, with further details available on the same website.

Fuel consumers across the country can take advantage of this limited-time offer by visiting participating Bangchak and former Esso service stations. The promotion is expected to attract a significant number of customers, given the substantial discount and added member benefits, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok NewsBusiness NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Surge in rabies cases among livestock including cows in Northeast Thailand raises alarms

Published: 13:57, 19 July 2024

Persistent Chiang Mai gang arrested for bird food scam on tourists

Published: 13:50, 19 July 2024

4th female Supreme Court president in Thai history to be appointed

Published: 13:40, 19 July 2024

Ex-official kills sub-district head in a Phitsanulok murder-suicide

Published: 13:33, 19 July 2024