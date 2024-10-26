Petrol prices risen by 0.30 baht per litre for the weekend

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

PTT Station has announced an increase in petrol prices, effective today, October 26, which may impact motorists planning weekend trips. Petrol prices have risen by 0.30 baht per litre, while diesel prices will remain unchanged.

PTT Station has adjusted the retail prices of all petrol and gasohol types. Regular petrol will be priced at 43.94 baht per litre, Gasohol 95 at 35.75 baht per litre, Gasohol 91 at 35.38 baht per litre, E20 at 33.64 baht per litre, E85 at 33.39 baht per litre, and premium Gasohol 95 at 44.34 baht per litre. These changes took effect at 5am this morning.

Diesel prices, on the other hand, remained steady. Diesel B7 will continue to be sold at 32.94 baht per litre, Diesel B20 at 32.94 baht per litre, and premium Diesel B7 at 44.94 baht per litre. It is important to note that these retail prices do not include the local maintenance tax for Bangkok, reported KhaoSod.

PTT Station’s decision to raise petrol prices has come as a surprise to some drivers, particularly those planning long trips over the weekend.

Petrol prices have been fluctuating recently, and this latest adjustment reflects ongoing changes in the global oil market. By making these changes, PTT Station aims to align its prices with current market trends and ensure the sustainability of its services.

By staying informed about these changes, motorists can better manage their fuel expenses and plan their trips accordingly. PTT Station’s timely update serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping an eye on petrol and diesel price trends to make the most cost-effective decisions for travel and commuting needs.

